6 things I'd never do as an energy expert

Higher energy bills continue to be the norm, with the price cap rising today (1 July) and expected to remain high this autumn.

Bigger bills won't bring better customer service. Much of the increase is a result of conflict in the Middle East increasing the global price of oil and gas, plus government moving the costs of some environmental policies from electricity to gas bills.

You can escape the price cap by switching. But there are other pitfalls that can lead to you paying more than necessary.

Here are six things I'd never do when it comes to my energy bills, drawing on years of Which? research and feedback from thousands of energy customers.

Use our free independent energy comparison service to find the right gas and electricity tariff for you

1. Don't forget when your fixed deal is ending

If you signed up to a fixed deal, it's likely to be 12, 18 or 24 months long. When your contract ends, you'll automatically move onto your provider's out-of-contract or default tariff if you take no action.

Default tariffs are set by the energy price cap and change every three months. They rise by 13% today and are expected to remain as high in October.

Your supplier should remind you that your fixed tariff is ending 49 days before it does. You can also check your tariff end date in your app, online account or your latest statement.

Seven weeks' notice might feel like a long time and it's easy to put it aside for later and end up paying more than you need to as a result.

But you can actually switch, without paying any exit fees, in the last 49 days of your tariff.

A limited selection of cheaper fixed tariffs is available. Find out how to get the best energy deal to see our tips.

2. Don't rely on 'average' quotes for gas and electricity

When you get a quote from an energy provider or price comparison service, you'll often have the option to base your estimated price on low, medium or high-use scenarios.

It can feel easier to use them rather than find and input your actual usage over the past year.

But beware – it's unlikely that your gas and electricity use exactly matches the scenarios. Plus the energy regulator Ofgem (which sets them) has just reduced the amounts of gas and electricity used in each scenario, so quotes might look lower than you expect.

Getting a quote based on such an estimate means that it won't accurately reflect what you'll pay if you sign up to the tariff.

Suppliers adjust direct debit payments based on your usage, so you could get a shock if you use more energy than the scenario you chose.

Instead, input your actual annual usage when you're looking for quotes. You can find this on your energy company's app, your online account or your latest annual statement. Some comparison services automatically populate this (if you have a smart meter) and your current energy supplier should be able to base any quotes on your usage with it.

Find out more about how to switch energy supplier.

3. Don't assume a big energy provider gives better customer service

British Gas, EDF Energy, E.on Next, Octopus Energy, Ovo Energy and Scottish Power supply gas and electricity to around 92% of households in Great Britain, according to Ofgem. Some customers have stuck with them for years, and others have never been with a different provider.

But our research finds big differences between the quality of their customer service, whether customers consider them to be good value for money and the extent to which their practices are in the best interests of customers.

While Octopus Energy is a Which? Recommended Provider, several of the other big names sit at the bottom of the table.

Plus there's a choice of smaller suppliers, three of which we've also named Which? Recommended Providers this year.

See the best energy suppliers for 2026.

4. Don't be persuaded to switch by rewards you don't need

It's easy to be tempted by add-ons and rewards, but they're not always worth your money or attention.

For example, if you decide on an energy tariff with boiler cover included, you need to weigh up whether it duplicates other insurance you have in place, and whether it would be cheaper to buy your energy and boiler cover separately.

Similarly, think about whether you'll actually make the most of any perks on offer. Rewards may lose their shine if you inadvertently end up paying more for gas and electricity and aren't reaping the benefits.

If a tariff will reward you or charge less for using energy at certain off-peak times, think about whether you will be able to stick to that schedule.

Our energy supplier reviews set out what suppliers offer, so you can weigh up if they're worth it for you.

5. Don't skip the terms and conditions

It might sound boring, but you need to know what you're signing up to when you fix an energy deal. Providers are great at promoting the best features of their tariffs, but less likely to shout about the downsides. Reading key bits of the small print is essential.

Always check:

Exit fees - how much they cost

- how much they cost Length of tariff - usually 12, 18 or 24 months

usually 12, 18 or 24 months How direct debit works - is it a fixed monthly amount or does it vary depending on what you use?

is it a fixed monthly amount or does it vary depending on what you use? Warm Home Discount - if eligible, will a new supplier pay it? Some of the smallest suppliers aren't included in the scheme.

- if eligible, will a new supplier pay it? Some of the smallest suppliers aren't included in the scheme. Solar Export Payments - some providers offers preferential rates for customers so you might lose a rate if you switch suppliers, or find a better rate to move to.

- some providers offers preferential rates for customers so you might lose a rate if you switch suppliers, or find a better rate to move to. Peak and off-peak times - a small number of 'time of use' tariffs are available, with different rates at different times of day. If that's you, make sure you know the time slots and can act accordingly.

6. Don't forget about meter readings

Smart meters should send meter readings to your supplier automatically, either monthly, daily or every half-hour, depending on how they're set up.

If you don't have a smart meter, you should submit meter readings to your supplier at least once a month. This helps it build up an accurate picture of how much gas and electricity you're using and keep your bills accurate.

Check your account from time to time to check your meter readings are getting through. Any readings marked 'E' or 'estimated' indicate something is amiss.

Find out what to do if your energy supplier isn't getting your smart meter readings, plus other smart meter problems and how to solve them.