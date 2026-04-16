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70 years of premium bonds – are they still worth it?

They’re a tax-free savings product – but you’re not guaranteed to win big
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

It’s been 70 years since the then Chancellor of the UK, Harold MacMillan, announced the launch of premium bonds. But after seven decades and over £40bn paid out in prizes, are they still a worthwhile element of your savings portfolio?

In this episode, Which? researcher Holly Lanyon explains the history of the savings product, how they’ve changed over the years, and how likely you are to win a prize.

Holly shares some stories from Which? members who told us why they love premium bonds so much, and why people treat them differently from other types of savings accounts.

Plus, we hear from Andrew Westhead, the retail director at NS&I, the company which runs the premium bond draws, who takes us inside their archive to show how big a part they’ve played in British culture since the 1950s.

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