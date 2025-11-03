By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

Have you won a premium bond prize in November 2025?

Find out who won the jackpot in November's NS&I prize draw
Matthew JenkinSenior writer

Matthew is an award-winning journalist, specialising in savings, tax and insurance.

Two lucky premium bond holders have each won £1m in November's National Savings & Investments (NS&I) prize draw.

The jackpot winners are from Shropshire and York, while 76 other winners were picked for the next-best prize of £100,000.

November's premium bond winners

The first winning bond (258GE105589) was bought by a lucky winner living in Shropshire and is part of a total holding of £50,000. The winning bond was bought in October 2015.

The second winner, from York, bought their bond (568FY679677) in February 2024. They have a total holding of £50,000.  

There were 6,076,948 premium bond prizes paid out in the November 2025 draw, worth a total of £401,078,550. 

There were 76 prizes worth £100,000 but plenty of smaller cash rewards were also up for grabs – 6,058,084 prizes were worth £500 or less.

What are the odds of winning?

The odds of winning any prize is currently 21,000 to one, and all £1 bonds that enter the prize draw each month have an equal chance of being picked. 

To understand what this really means for premium bond holders, it's important to explain what is meant by 'odds'. 

In the case of premium bonds, 21,000 to one indicates that for every 21,000 attempts, one is expected to succeed – assuming each attempt is independent of the other. In short, your chances are pretty slim and in an average month, a typical bond holder is likely to win nothing at all. 

Are there ways to improve your chances?

Some people believe that having newer bonds makes you luckier. While it’s true that recent bonds win more often, that’s simply because there are more of them in circulation.

Sales surged after the top prize rose to £1m in 1994, and low interest rates have encouraged more people to put their money into Premium Bonds instead of other savings products. Two increases to the prize fund rate in 2022 may also have prompted more purchases.

Older bond numbers are more likely to have already been picked as jackpot winners, as they’ve been entered into more draws over the years.

Ultimately, there’s only one guaranteed way to boost your chances: buy more bonds. The more you invest, the greater your odds of taking home a prize.

Are you better off with a savings account?

The chance of each £1 bond winning a prize of any value in the monthly draw is a paltry 1 in 22,000. Savings and Isa accounts, on the other hand, offer guaranteed interest on your deposits. 

Many savings products allow you to open with less than £1,000, so they might be a better option for people who don't have a huge lump sum to invest.

This table shows the top rates for fixed-term and instant-access cash Isas and savings accounts. Results are ordered by term and exclude products that impose restrictions on opening or withdrawals.
Instant access
Cahoot
5% (a)61%£1InternetMonthly, yearly
Instant access cash Isa
Plum
4.45%n/a£1Mobile appMonthly
One-year fixed rate
LHV Bank
4.46%n/a£1,000Mobile appOn maturity
One-year fixed rate cash Isa
Vida Savings
4.28%n/a£1,000InternetMonthly, anniversary
Two-year fixed rate
FirstSave
4.45%n/a£1,000InternetMonthly, yearly
Two-year fixed rate
UBL UK
4.16%n/a£2,000Branch, internet, mobile app, postalMonthly, anniversary, on maturity
Three-year fixed rate
Oxbury Bank
4.44%n/a£1,000InternetYearly

Table notes: rates sourced from Moneyfacts on 31 October 2025. Provider customer score is based on savers' overall satisfaction with the brand and how likely they are to recommend it to others. n/a means sample size was too small for us to generate a provider score (a) Offers 5% AER up to £3,000.



All the top deals offer interest rates higher than the current Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate of inflation of 3.8%. It's important to choose an account with a rate above the current CPI figure, as anything below that means your savings will effectively lose value over time.

But if you have a large lump sum to invest and you don't need access to your cash in a hurry, you might want to consider locking your money away in a fixed-term account.

That's because the rates available right now may not hang around for long. Fixing will guarantee you the same interest rate for the period of the bond. In contrast, providers can adjust interest on a variable-rate account, such as an instant-access account, at any time.

What about NS&I savings?

NS&I does offer a range of savings and Isa accounts. However, its top rates tend to be lower than those offered by competitors.

One of the main advantages of NS&I, however, is that funds are backed by HM Treasury, so your money has 100% security. 

Other banks and building societies are covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), but only up to £85,000 per person, per institution (meaning some brands share protection). 

With NS&I you’re fully protected up to the maximum deposit limit on the account – for the Direct Saver instant-access account, that’s up to £2m.

