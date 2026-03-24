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Are EPC ratings accurate? Uncovering the flaws in energy assessments

We've found that getting an accurate energy performance certificate isn't straightforward
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

Improving the energy efficiency of your home is always top of mind when it's cold outside or you can feel a draught inside. But the process for getting somebody to assess your home's efficiency isn't as thorough as it should be.

In this podcast we're joined by our sustainability specialist, Karen Lawrence, who explains how she was met with inaccurate reports, incompetent assessors and a system in need of improvement when she tried to compare the options for homeowners seeking energy advice.

Plus, we explain how to make the most of the Which? home energy planning tool to get an idea of what you can do to improve your own home's efficiency.

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