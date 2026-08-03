7 boring kitchen essentials you don't want to get wrong

From super-powered washing-up liquid to kitchen cleaner that cuts through dried curry stains for less than a pound, these kitchen essentials have all excelled in our rigorous lab testing.

Whether you're sick of cleaning up after split bin bags or can't quite get your oven sparkling clean, these products tested by Which? will help you reach your kitchen's full potential.

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Fairy Max Power Eucalyptus Antibacterial Washing Up Liquid (84%, Best Buy)

We like: Long-lasting foam

We don't like: Contains substances harmful to aquatic life and the environment

This is our Best Buy washing-up liquid for three years in a row because it does a brilliant job of removing fat at both 35 °C and 45 °C, cleaning more plates in our tests (46 and 65, respectively) than any other liquid.

Plus, the foam lasted longer than any other brand we tested and it was among the best at cleaning tough baked-on grease.

Read our full Fairy Max Power Eucalyptus Antibacterial Washing Up Liquid review and find out how cheaper alternatives performed in our guide to the best washing-up liquids.

Sainsburys Kitchen Cleaner with Bleach (79% Best Buy, Great Value)

Available from Sainsbury's (79p)

We like: Outstanding with grease and brilliant with burned-on stains

We don't like: Low sustainability score due to a lack of information on environmental impact

This cleaning spray provides impressive results at a fraction of the price of similar products, which is why it gets our Best Buy and Great Value recommendations.

It cuts through burned-on hob stains with ease and even tackled surface stains caused by spilt curry left to dry overnight.

Read our full Sainsbury's Kitchen Cleaner with Bleach review and have a look at the pricier, branded alternatives in our best cleaning sprays guide.

Beast 10L Super Strong Compostable Drawstring Caddy Liners (96%, Best Buy)

We like: Great at resisting punctures

We don't like: Expensive

These compostable caddy liners outperformed all others in our puncture-resistance tests and were the only food waste bags we tested to have compostable drawstring handles, making it a breeze to tie them up for disposal.

There were zero leaks found after four days tied up with wet food waste inside, so you can be sure you'll be greeted with perfectly dry bags rather than an unexpected mess when it comes to taking the bins out. The only thing that might make you hesitate is the price. But if this isn't an issue, then these are the food waste bags to go for.

Read our full Beast Drawstring 10L Super Strong Compostable Drawstring Caddy Liners review and see the Best Buy options in our guide to the food waste bins and bags.

Simplehuman Custom Fit Liners Code M 45L (95%, Best Buy)

We like: Can hold impressive amounts of weight for its size

We don't like: Expensive

You really do get what you pay for with these bin bags. While the price may be high, they're incredibly resistant to punctures from sharp objects and they didn't show any visible signs of stretching or thinning on their way to the 25kg breaking point.

They also proved to be completely leak-proof and easy to tie up. We tested the Code M liners, which are designed to fit the Best Buy Superhuman's CW2080 45L rectangular pedal bin, but there are 21 sizes available, ranging from 4.5 litres to 80 litres.

Read our full Simplehuman Custom Fit Liners Code M 45L review and compare them with other best bin bags.

Costco Kirkland Signature Kitchen Roll Towel (100%, Best Buy)

We like: Very tough sheets

We don't like: Plastic packaging

These kitchen rolls outperformed every other brand in our liquid absorption tests and picked up a perfect overall score of 100%. They're also fantastic at cleaning up sticky food, so whether it's spilt jam or juice, they will make light work of it. They also work well with cleaning spray (see our best cleaning sprays guide) and the generously sized sheets can often be reused on multiple messes.

In our tests, they required significant effort to pierce through a stack of three, wet or dry, making them amazingly durable.

If you're considering buying them, it's worth noting that Costco (online and in-store) offers a better deal than Amazon, if you have a membership.

Read our full Costco Kirkland Signature Kitchen Roll Towel review and see our next best options in our kitchen roll guide.

The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste (92%, Best Buy, Great Value)

We like: Fast-acting

We don't like: Thick consistency

This is both the best and one of the cheapest oven cleaners we've tested.

In our tests, a significant amount of grime was lifted after the first application on a heavily soiled oven floor. After the second application, it was practically spotless.

It's easy to use – with a cloth or sponge, work the paste into the surface and then rinse with warm water. As a paste, it does take some effort, but if you're happy to put in a bit of elbow grease, you should be left with gleaming results.

Read our full The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste review or, if a paste isn't what you're looking for, see the other options that impressed in our best oven cleaners guide.

Simplehuman CW2080 45L rectangular pedal bin (88%, Best Buy)

We like: Effectively neutralises odours

We don't like: Doesn't hold generic bin bags as securely as Simplehuman branded ones

Our test scientists were surprised to find themselves describing this kitchen bin as 'a pleasure to use'. The wide pedal bar doesn't require too much pressure to open the lid and it closes softly when you remove your foot. The outside of the bin is relatively smudge-proof, so it should resist greasy fingerprints and curious pet nose prints, but it wipes down well if anything does get on it.

It's easy to reach into due to the wide opening, meaning that in the event of a split bin bag, it will be easy to clean and restore it to pristine condition in no time. While non-branded bin bags may not fit quite as firmly, if you're after the best and don't mind the price, this is the kitchen bin to go for.

Read our full Simplehuman CW2080 45L rectangular pedal bin review, or, if you're looking to keep your recycling separate, see our alternative Best Buys in our kitchen bins guide.