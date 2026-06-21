'Can I cash in my investment bonds without risking a tax bill?'

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Samm GallowayMoney Expert

Samantha specialises in personal taxation and trusts. She enjoys being able to demystify these complex areas.

Jackie from Nottingham
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In the late 1990s, I took out several bonds with a life insurance company. I’ve never withdrawn any money, but I now want to do so. 

The insurance company has told me that I can take £5,000 from each bond without incurring tax. 

But is there a risk that adding up the £5,000 withdrawals from several different bonds could lead to a tax bill?

Jackie from Nottingham

'What matters is how much you invested, and when'

Samm Galloway, Which? money expert, says…

These sound like investment bonds. They allow you to take 5% of the original capital amount invested, for each total year the bond has been held, up to a maximum of 20 years. 

Because the £5,000 you’re taking from each is the capital, not the profit, this is tax-free. 

As the bonds are separate from each other, the tax-free withdrawals from each won’t be added up to create a tax liability.

In fact, as you have held these bonds for more than 20 years, you could, if you choose to, take 100% of the original capital from each bond with no tax bill.

Because the £5,000 you’re taking from each is the capital, not the profit, this is tax-free

If you take more than the original capital – for example if you fully surrender the bond – as you would be taking the gains, this creates a chargeable event. 

This gain comes under income tax, not capital gains tax, rules. This can create a potential tax liability for some people. 

A process known as top-slicing considers your income in the tax year that the chargeable event occurs and the total gain. 

Seek professional tax advice to determine if you have a liability and steps to mitigate this.

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