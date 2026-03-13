Skip to main content

Car finance mis-selling scandal: you could be owed hundreds of pounds

Many firms broke the rules, here's how to check if you were affected by unlawful activity
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

At the end of the month the Financial Conduct Authority will lay out its rules for a multi-billion pound compensation scheme aimed at millions of drivers who unwittingly overpaid when they paid for a car on finance. But what will those rules look like?

In this episode of the Which? Money podcast, Which? cars expert Michael Passingham explains how drivers who bought a car between 2007 and 2024 could be owed money as part of the car finance mis-selling scandal, and how you can check if you're affected.

Plus, Pat Hoy, founder of Insider Car Deals, tells us how a sneaky tactic by car dealers went unnoticed for so many years – and how you can be sure you’re getting a good deal when you buy a car in the future.

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

This newsletter delivers free money-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our privacy notice.

Best new car deals: the biggest cash and finance discounts on new cars

More podcasts from Which?

The Which? podcast showcases the best content from across our website and magazine. 

Which? Money episodes, released on Fridays, give advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackle the issues hitting your pocket, from spiralling energy costs to your weekly food shop.

The Which? Shorts podcasts offer you a free insight into some of our favourite articles from our suite of magazines.

Plus, keep an eye out for bonus episodes that tackle important issues, from motoring to tech, and from health and wellbeing to travel.

How to listen to the Which? podcast

We're always releasing new episodes, and the podcast is available wherever you usually listen to podcasts.

Subscribe using one of the links below or click this link on your mobile to find us in your favourite podcast app.

As part of your subscription, Which? members also get access to exclusive podcasts.

If you're not already a member, podcast listeners can get 50% off the first year of an annual membership.

More on this

About Us

Which? Limited (trading as Which?) is registered in England and Wales at 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 677665, VAT number GB238534158, email: which@which.co.uk.


Which? is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of Inspop.com Ltd (trading as Confused.com), LifeSearch Partners Ltd, HUB Financial Solutions Ltd, Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd, Stickee Technology Ltd and Travel Insurance Facilities Plc. The mortgage service is provided by London & Country Mortgages. Which? is also a payment agent (FRN 1041191) of Bud Finance Limited.


If you buy a product using a link to one of our commercial partners, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Such links do not constitute an endorsement by Which?.


© 2026 Which? All Rights Reserved.