We checked more than 17,000 prices, and package holidays really have got cheaper

If you’ve not yet booked your summer holiday, you could grab a last-minute bargain. August holiday prices have come down in 53 of the 71 European destinations we’ve tracked this year, with some more than £200pp/week cheaper.

At Which? we track thousands of summer package holiday prices from major holiday companies across popular European holiday destinations. We compared prices for August holidays in March and July to see which destinations had the lowest last-minute prices.

The Dalaman region of Turkey on the Turquoise Coast is this summer’s cheapest destination, with the average price of a week’s holiday in August just £808pp. Its prices have come down 14% on average since March. A family of four booking now would spend £528 less on their holiday than a family that booked earlier in the year.

Other cheap destinations for your last-minute summer holiday include Kefalonia (the top-rated island in our recent Greek island survey), Gran Canaria and the Peloponnese – the mountainous peninsula in southern Greece, with beaches that are far less crowded than on the Greek islands. Prices in the Peloponnese have dropped by 16% since March, bringing the average cost to £903pp if you book now.

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The 10 cheapest European destinations for a last-minute holiday

Our analysis shows you’ll find the cheapest last-minute package holidays in August in popular regions of Turkey, Greece, Spain, Malta and Italy.

Expand table Destination Average price pp/week Price drop (March to July) Dalaman area, Turkey £808 14% cheaper Kefalonia £829 11% cheaper Costa Dorada, Spain £832 9% cheaper Gran Canaria £851 14% cheaper Costa Blanca, Spain £859 6% cheaper Tenerife £866 10% cheaper Malta £869 6% cheaper Costa Brava, Spain £878 6% cheaper Peloponnese, Greece £903 16% cheaper Campania, Italy £916 n/a Show all rows

Where are the biggest last-minute holiday bargains on the Turkish Riviera?

Prices have dropped dramatically in the entire central pocket of the Turquoise Coast. The Dalaman airport catchment runs from Fethiye and Oludeniz in the east to Marmaris and Icmeler in the west.

The resorts of Fethiye and Calis, famed for their beaches, paragliding and the nearby Blue Lagoon, have come down in price by £717pp and £504pp respectively since we looked in March. But Calis, with its lively pedestrian promenade and spectacular sunset views, is the cheaper of the two, with an average price of £867pp per week if you book now.

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Is Kefalonia worth visiting?

Kefalonia is not only one of the cheapest package holiday destinations in Europe, but it’s also the best Greek Island according to Which? readers in our latest survey, with an impressive destination score of 85%.

Readers loved its rugged beauty, stunning beaches and peace and quiet, all of which were rated five stars in the survey.

The villages of Mousata, Trapezaki, Afrato and Lourdata – all perched above scenic sandy beaches – are the best bases for exploring.

What’s the cheapest Spanish resort in 2026?

The Costa Dorada (Golden Coast), south of Barcelona, is currently offering the cheapest resort prices in Spain for an August holiday, on average.

At £832pp for a week’s holiday, there are some bargains to be had, and prices have come down over the course of this year. If you’d booked your Costa Dorada holiday back in March, you’d have paid £916pp.

Well-known resorts such as Salou and Cambrils have come down in price, but there are plenty of places that are just as appealing, without the crowds. These include Tarragona, with its Roman amphitheatre and atmospheric old town, and fishing villages such as L'Ametlla de Mar.

Where have prices dropped the most?

Our analysis shows that the Algarve is the region where prices have dropped the most over the past four months. Back in March, the average one-week August holiday cost £1,313pp, but today you’ll pay £1,100pp.

If you’re hoping to avoid the summer crowds, check out the former fishing village of Alvor, with its two miles of uncrowded beach, and the historic town of Tavira, with its nearby salt lagoons. The two resorts came joint third in our recent survey of the best destinations in Portugal, with an 82% customer score.

Why have prices dropped?

The war in Iran and skyrocketing jet fuel prices have played a part in the price drops we're seeing now.

Some holidaymakers decided not to risk a foreign holiday, particularly to the eastern Med, or chose to stay in the UK instead. Others have left booking a European package to the very last minute.

Tui told us: ‘There has been a noticeable shift in booking habits this year, with many customers choosing to book much closer to departure than we’ve traditionally seen, driving some extremely attractive late package prices, particularly for August. Travellers who can be flexible on their departure date, airport or destination are likely to find the biggest savings.’

Our research

We gathered the prices of 8,794 package holidays from three of the UK’s biggest tour operators – easyJet Holidays, Jet2 Holidays and Tui – in March 2026 and July 2026, and then compared the average prices. The countries we looked at were Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Malta, Morocco, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain (including the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands) and Turkey.

The average price is for a seven-night holiday including flights, departing on or around 2 August, based on two people sharing a standard double or twin room. We included all board types, from ‘Room Only’ through to ‘All Inclusive Plus’ in our analysis. We only included destinations with a minimum availability of holidays and we removed any major cities from the results to focus on resort areas.