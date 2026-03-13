Contactless £100 cap ending – how to protect yourself from fraud

From next week, banks will be free to set their own payment limits on contactless cards, in the biggest shake-up since they were introduced in the UK nearly two decades ago.

Contactless is now the most popular way to pay in the UK. It accounts for 67% of credit card transactions and 76% of debit card transactions, with the average contactless payment worth just under £18.

The change means you could soon be able to tap and spend more than £100 at once in shops using your card, without being asked to enter your Pin.

With fraud on contactless cards rising, we explain what’s changing and what you can do to keep your money safe.

Select Which? as a preferred source on Google so you can see more independent news written by expert Which? journalists.

Be more money savvy free newsletter Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

What's changing?

Late last year, banking regulator the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced that the £100 contactless payment limit for individual payments would be scrapped from 19 March. This allows banks and providers to choose their own approach.

The cumulative contactless payment limit of £300 worth of transactions, or five consecutive contactless payments, will also no longer be mandatory for banks.

The individual cap has risen substantially since contactless cards were introduced in the UK in 2007 with a transaction limit of just £10.



It rose to £15 in 2010, £30 in 2015, £45 in 2020 and its current £100 level in 2021.

Contactless cards became widespread in the UK from around 2014 – the year in which they were first accepted on the Transport for London network.

The move to scrap the cap finally brings contactless payments in line with those on mobile wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Wallet and Samsung Pay, where there is no mandatory limit on individual payments.

Find out more: best banks accounts 2026

What will my bank do?

Most cardholders will see no immediate changes on 19 March.

Which? contacted American Express, Barclays, Chase, Co-operative Bank, HSBC, Lloyds, Monzo, Nationwide, NatWest, Santander, Starling, TSB and Virgin Money. All told us they have no immediate plans to remove or increase the current £100 cap for individual transactions.

Barclays, Lloyds, Monzo, NatWest, Starling and TSB currently allow you to set your own limit lower than £100, usually via your mobile banking app. The Co-operative Bank said it plans to introduce this option later this year.

None of those banks have announced plans to let customers either increase their personal cap above £100 or turn it off completely. However, most said they were keeping their caps under review, so it's possible we'll see changes in the coming months.

Find out more: contactless cards explained

Make money make sense Make every penny count with expert, impartial advice for just £49 a year Join Which? Money

Contactless card fraud happens when fraudsters use lost or stolen cards to make contactless purchases in shops.

The absolute risk is low, with overall losses amounting to just 1.2p per £100 of contactless transactions in the first half of 2025, according to industry body UK Finance. That's much lower than the loss across all types of card fraud, which was 6.9p per £100 during the period.

While low overall, contactless card fraud rose 27% on the same period in 2024, according to UK Finance data.



If banks or customers remove their caps, there is a risk this type of fraud could rise further as fraudsters seek to exploit lost or stolen cards for more expensive in-store purchases than were previously possible.

It's important to remember that victims are almost always reimbursed in full for unauthorised transactions on their cards.

Technically, the Payment Services Regulations allow banks to hold you responsible for the first £35 of any unauthorised card fraud (though you should be reimbursed anything above this). In practice, we find providers very rarely do this and almost always refund victims in full.

To reduce your risk of this type of fraud, keep your cards securely by your side when out and about, monitor your bank statements carefully and consider setting up real-time spending notifications in your mobile banking app.

You can also lower your own cap (including to £0), if your provider allows you to do this.

If you spot any suspicious transactions, contact your provider immediately.

Search for deals to cut your bills Use our advice, ratings and customer scores to help you choose with confidence Compare and choose

What does the FCA say?

The regulator told us the changes aim to give banks and payment firms greater flexibility to manage contactless payments, while keeping strong incentives to prevent fraud.

It told Which? that banks and payments firms will only be able to process a contactless transaction if they have identified that it poses a low level of risk, and confirmed that firms remain liable for reimbursing contactless fraud.

It pointed to its guidance document for firms, which states that when deciding whether a transaction is low risk, providers can consider factors such as the individual and cumulative value of transactions, as well as the 'normal spending or behavioural pattern of the payer, or location of the payer'.