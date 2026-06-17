Could solar panels save you £500 a year?

Find out the ideal conditions to make the most of solar power
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

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Solar power is back in the headlines, with a recent flurry of interest sparked by a spike in global energy prices. But is it worth it for your home?

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we explain how to find out whether solar panels are a worthwhile investment for your home, and what factors will have the biggest impact on your potential savings.

From assessing your roof and comparing installers to weighing up the benefits of battery storage, we guide you through the key decisions you’d have to make before taking the plunge.

This episode is read by James and is based on an article written by Karen Lawrence, originally published in the June 2026 issue of Which? magazine.

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