Five text message scams to watch out for

Fraudulent text messages can be an effective way for scammers to send out widespread attacks to steal your money and data.

Typically, the goal of a scam text is to get you to follow a malicious link within the message or contact a number that is controlled by a fraudster. You’ll be coaxed into handing over your info under false pretences.

As a rule, we recommend you don't follow links from text messages, and you don't respond to messages sent from numbers you don't recognise.

Here, we look at the latest scam texts in circulation.

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1. DVLA scam text

A scam text message impersonating the DVLA

A dodgy message sent from a UK mobile number claims to be from the DVLA. It tells you that your current information needs to be up to date, or your driving licence could be affected.

It also gives you a malicious link to follow under the guise of making these updates, which will lead to a copycat site intent on stealing your personal and payment information.

The number is most likely to be spoofed, which is where scammers use technology to mask their identity and send the message from a number held by someone completely unrelated.

2. Hi Mum, hi Dad

This old scam is back again. Scammers are sending texts impersonating adult children in the hope that panicked parents will respond and transfer over large amounts of money.

The scam begins via text and asks their 'mum' or 'dad' to send over money due to some made-up emergency. This scam can be incredibly convincing.

If you receive a message like this, it's best to call your loved one on a trusted number to confirm the details of the request. Some find it helpful to ask the sender a question that only the real person would know the answer to, or ask them for a pre-agreed password.

3. Parking fine

A scam text message claiming to be from RingGo

Texts claiming to be from the parking company RingGo tell you that you have an unpaid parking fine. They encourage you to follow a link to view your ‘parking session’ and pay the fine.

RingGo has warned that these text messages are fraudulent and stated that you can check whether you have any unpaid parking sessions securely in the RingGo app or on the RingGo official website.

A scam text impersonating Parkingeye

Scammers are also impersonating the well-known parking company Parkingeye with scam texts that tell you the company can't find information for your recent parking session.

It then provides a link to follow to complete your payment and avoid any additional charges.

4. Evri delivery scam

A scam text message impersonating Evri

The text message appears to come from an email address which has been spoofed by the scammers. It says that at a specific time, a delivery driver from Evri attempted to deliver a parcel to you, but due to your address information being ‘unrecorded', couldn't complete the delivery.

It also says that your parcel is being stored at a local depot and you need to follow a link to its ‘official website’ and log in within 24 hours to submit the correct address details and receive your parcel.

5. Job scam

Police Scotland has warned of a scam text offering a part-time job opportunity. The message claims to have ‘reviewed your profile on several online recruitment platforms.’

It also describes the available job as involving the completion of simple online tasks from home for £80 to £300 a day and provides a number to contact on WhatsApp to discuss the opportunity further.

Task scams are a type of job scam where you’re offered a lot of money for completing simple tasks, such as rating products online. However, at some point, you’re asked to invest money into the scheme in order to unlock more tasks, which enable you to earn more money, and you’re left without getting your money back or being able to retrieve your earnings.