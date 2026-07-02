Halifax brand axed as customers moved to Lloyds: what you need to know

Here's what the rebrand means if you bank, save or borrow with Halifax
Josh WilsonSenior data journalist

Josh is an award-nominated journalist with nearly a decade of experience, including writing for national newspapers. A data whizz, he specialises in covering personal finance and investing.

Halifax bank branch exterior with a prominent blue sign, glass doors, and posters visible in the windows.
Set as preferred source

Halifax Bank, which has been around for more than 170 years, will be folded into Lloyds as the banking group phases out the name.

Lloyds Banking Group, which also owns Bank of Scotland, said the Halifax brand will be gradually phased out during 2026 and 2027.

If you bank with Halifax, you'll start seeing the changes over the coming days and weeks. Here's what you need to know.

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

This newsletter delivers free money-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our privacy notice.

What's happening to Halifax?

The Halifax brand, along with its products and branch branding, will be phased out during this year and next. 

This includes current accounts, savings accounts and credit cards, while Halifax mortgages will continue to be available through intermediaries until 2027. 

The changes mean Lloyds will become the group's only banking brand in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The Bank of Scotland brand will not change.

Halifax branches will be rebranded as Lloyds during 2027, with the group confirming there will be no branch closures or staff reductions as part of the rebrand.

However, this doesn't rule out future closures. Which? research shows Lloyds Banking Group has closed 1,609 branches since 2015 – more than any other banking network. 

Make money make sense

Make every penny count. Get the best deals, avoid scams and grow your savings with expert guidance for only £49 a year. Plus, qualify for a £10 M&S gift card.

Join Which? Money

£49 for a year, cancel anytime. Get a £10 M&S gift card, offer ends 16 July 2026

What does it mean for existing customers?

Lloyds says there's nothing you need to do.

The banking group will start contacting customers over the coming days and weeks through trusted channels, including the Halifax app, online banking, email and by letter.

Your account number, sort code and login details will stay the same

You'll gradually move to the Lloyds app over the coming months and your account will be rebranded over time. 

If you already have a Halifax product, your existing deal – including your savings rate or credit card terms – shouldn't change because of the rebrand.

Once your account has moved to Lloyds, you'll be able to renew, upgrade or downgrade your product without changing your account details. You'll also have access to Lloyds' range of products and perks, including Club Lloyds and the Lloyds Rewards programme.

Why is Lloyds retiring the Halifax brand? 

Retiring the Halifax brand will bring to an end one of the UK's best-known names on the high street.

Halifax was founded as a building society in 1853 in the town of Halifax, West Yorkshire, and spread across the UK during the following decades. Since 2009, Halifax, along with Bank of Scotland, has been part of Lloyds Banking Group.

Lloyds says bringing customers under a single brand will give Halifax customers access to the products and services already available to Lloyds customers.

Jas Singh, CEO for consumer relationships at Lloyds Banking Group, said: ‘As Halifax changes to Lloyds, our Halifax customers will keep everything they know and love today – the same fantastic app design, the same friendly faces in our branches – even the same sort code and account number. 

‘But as Lloyds customers, they’ll get the best innovation and experiences we offer. Our Lloyds customers are already benefiting from a significant investment into propositions like Club Lloyds, Lloyds Premier, Lloyds Ultra and Lloyds Rewards – and now we’re really excited that Halifax customers can bank on Lloyds for more.’

Since early 2025, customers of all brands have been able to manage their accounts across all Lloyds Banking Group branches, and customers can also manage all their accounts in a single app or phone call.

Trusted reviews

Is Halifax a good provider?

If you have a Halifax current account, our latest customer survey ranked the provider joint 19th out of 22 banks, with a customer score of 71%.

Our experts have also reviewed Halifax's savings accounts, mortgages and credit cards, helping you compare its products with other providers.

More on this

About Us

Which? Limited (trading as Which?) is registered in England and Wales at 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 677665, VAT number GB238534158, email: which@which.co.uk.


Which? is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of Inspop.com Ltd (trading as Confused.com), LifeSearch Partners Ltd, HUB Financial Solutions Ltd, Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd, Stickee Technology Ltd and Travel Insurance Facilities Plc. The mortgage service is provided by London & Country Mortgages. Which? is also a payment agent (FRN 1041191) of Bud Finance Limited.


If you buy a product using a link to one of our commercial partners, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Such links do not constitute an endorsement by Which?.


© 2026 Which? All Rights Reserved.