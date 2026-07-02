Halifax brand axed as customers moved to Lloyds: what you need to know

Halifax Bank, which has been around for more than 170 years, will be folded into Lloyds as the banking group phases out the name.

Lloyds Banking Group, which also owns Bank of Scotland, said the Halifax brand will be gradually phased out during 2026 and 2027.

If you bank with Halifax, you'll start seeing the changes over the coming days and weeks. Here's what you need to know.

Be more money savvy free newsletter Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

What's happening to Halifax?

The Halifax brand, along with its products and branch branding, will be phased out during this year and next.

This includes current accounts, savings accounts and credit cards, while Halifax mortgages will continue to be available through intermediaries until 2027.

The changes mean Lloyds will become the group's only banking brand in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The Bank of Scotland brand will not change.

Halifax branches will be rebranded as Lloyds during 2027, with the group confirming there will be no branch closures or staff reductions as part of the rebrand.

However, this doesn't rule out future closures. Which? research shows Lloyds Banking Group has closed 1,609 branches since 2015 – more than any other banking network.

Find out more: which Lloyds Banking Group branches are closing in 2026?

Make money make sense Make every penny count. Get the best deals, avoid scams and grow your savings with expert guidance for only £49 a year. Plus, qualify for a £10 M&S gift card. Join Which? Money £49 for a year, cancel anytime. Get a £10 M&S gift card, offer ends 16 July 2026

What does it mean for existing customers?

Lloyds says there's nothing you need to do.

The banking group will start contacting customers over the coming days and weeks through trusted channels, including the Halifax app, online banking, email and by letter.

Your account number, sort code and login details will stay the same

You'll gradually move to the Lloyds app over the coming months and your account will be rebranded over time.

If you already have a Halifax product, your existing deal – including your savings rate or credit card terms – shouldn't change because of the rebrand.

Once your account has moved to Lloyds, you'll be able to renew, upgrade or downgrade your product without changing your account details. You'll also have access to Lloyds' range of products and perks, including Club Lloyds and the Lloyds Rewards programme.

Find out more: best banks and bank accounts in the UK .

Why is Lloyds retiring the Halifax brand?

Retiring the Halifax brand will bring to an end one of the UK's best-known names on the high street.

Halifax was founded as a building society in 1853 in the town of Halifax, West Yorkshire, and spread across the UK during the following decades. Since 2009, Halifax, along with Bank of Scotland, has been part of Lloyds Banking Group.

Lloyds says bringing customers under a single brand will give Halifax customers access to the products and services already available to Lloyds customers.

Jas Singh, CEO for consumer relationships at Lloyds Banking Group, said: ‘As Halifax changes to Lloyds, our Halifax customers will keep everything they know and love today – the same fantastic app design, the same friendly faces in our branches – even the same sort code and account number.

‘But as Lloyds customers, they’ll get the best innovation and experiences we offer. Our Lloyds customers are already benefiting from a significant investment into propositions like Club Lloyds, Lloyds Premier, Lloyds Ultra and Lloyds Rewards – and now we’re really excited that Halifax customers can bank on Lloyds for more.’

Since early 2025, customers of all brands have been able to manage their accounts across all Lloyds Banking Group branches, and customers can also manage all their accounts in a single app or phone call.

Find out more: best savings accounts .