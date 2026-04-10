Helping a relative with their bank account? Why you might need power of attorney

Many people rely on a friend, family member or neighbour for support with basic banking tasks, but new research suggests many are doing so without formal authority – and sometimes using risky workarounds, such as sharing passwords and security details.

This means help is often provided informally, rather than through legal arrangements designed to manage someone else’s finances.

It comes as recent figures show applications for lasting power of attorney in England and Wales have fallen compared with the previous year. This is one of the main ways to formally give someone permission to act on your behalf.

Here, Which? explores why so many people step in to help manage money and explains when setting up power of attorney could offer a safer alternative.

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Millions stepping in to help with banking

The Lloyds Bank UK Consumer Digital Index 2024 estimates that around 11 million people act as ‘digital helpers’, supporting others with tasks such as checking balances and making payments.

New research by Devon Fields Consulting, supported by cash machine network Link, gives further insight into why this support is needed. In a survey of 849 people who help someone manage money, the most common reasons were concerns about making mistakes (36%) and finding digital banking difficult to use (35%).

The most common tasks that people provided help with include checking bank balances (37%), helping with online payments when shopping online (29%) and making or scheduling payments (29%).

The report highlighted how financial help is increasingly essential, with several respondents reporting stepping in to help after a loved one was scammed or their local branch closed.

Find out more: is your local branch closing?

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Why informal help can carry risks

The report highlights how digital banking and security measures are often designed for independent users. In reality, many people rely on trusted helpers to manage their money, and the lack of dedicated tools means some are resorting to risky workarounds.

Often, the person who receives support logs into their own accounts with guidance from their friend, family member or neighbour. But 26% of people who provide support said the person they help shares passwords and security codes with them.

Others go further. Around 17% said they use their own device to log in on someone else’s behalf, while 13% said they share a security device such as a card reader or key.

Much of this support takes place without formal permission. 54% of financial helpers said they had no formal authority, such as power of attorney, authorised access or a linked payment card.

Power of attorney problems The report suggests that formal routes for managing someone else’s finances, such as power of attorney, don’t always work well for people in practice. Some respondents said the process of setting up authorisation can be long and complicated, and tools designed to support helpers are not always widely available. The research also points to gaps in how banks support people with power of attorney. Some respondents said they still relied on informal workarounds, such as sharing passwords or security details, despite having formal authority in place. Previous Which? investigations have revealed some of the issues people face when trying to use financial power of attorney with banks and building societies, from delays when registering to being locked out of the top savings rates.

Power of attorney applications fall

The latest HM Courts and Tribunal figures show that the number of people registering lasting power of attorney in England and Wales has fallen slightly.

There was a surge in lasting power of attorney (LPA) applications in England and Wales in recent years, with the number of applications more than doubling from 670,739 in 2020 to 1,490,215 in 2024.

But the most recent figures show that the number of LPAs registered in 2025 is down 11% on the previous year.

This chart shows the number of LPA applications submitted in England and Wales each year since 2015.

In Scotland, the number of people applying for PoA has increased each year (except during the pandemic): 95,000 applications were submitted in 2024-25 – up 30% on 2016-2017, according to an update published by the Office of the Public Guardian (Scotland) in December 2025.

Equivalent statistics for Northern Ireland are not readily available.

Find out more: how to use power of attorney

How long it takes to get power of attorney In Scotland the current wait time is 12 months for postal applications and nearly 14 months for electronic applications. The OPG (Scotland) said the backlog is caused by the pandemic, the need for a new case management system and a substantial increase in the number of new applications and cases requiring maintenance. There is an expedited registration process you can use if you need PoA to be granted urgently, with the OPG aiming to process applications in five working days. In England and Wales, it currently takes 8 to 10 weeks to process and register LPA applications, including a statutory 4-week waiting period.

The benefits of power of attorney

While the power of attorney system isn't perfect, there are several reasons your loved ones may benefit from having it in place and why you should also consider putting one in place for yourself.

Power of attorney allows someone (the donor) to give a trusted person (the attorney) the legal right to make decisions on their behalf about finances or care.

Different legal frameworks apply in England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. See our guide to power of attorney to find out more about the types of power attorney in each nation and how to set it up.

Remember, only the donor can decide who should act as their attorney. While you may want to discuss what power of attorney is with your loved ones and the benefits of setting it up, you should never pressure someone into appointing you as their attorney.

1. Plan ahead

You can only set up PoA while you have what’s known as ‘mental capacity’ – the ability to weigh up information and make decisions for yourself.

Putting it in place early helps you prepare for unexpected changes in capacity, for example if you have an accident or fall ill suddenly.

If you lose capacity and don’t have PoA in place, it can be much harder for your loved ones to support you, as they’ll need to apply to the courts for the right to act on your behalf. This can be time consuming and expensive, and they won’t be able to access your funds or make decisions on your behalf in the meantime.

2. Be clear about your wishes

Being proactive about power of attorney makes it easier for your attorney to act in your best interests.

When you set up PoA, you should have an open conversation about your wishes, plans for your money and property, and how you’d like to be cared for if you become unwell.

Being clear about your wishes will make it easier for your attorney to support you if you become unable to make decisions yourself.

3. Rights and protections

Power of attorney is a legal arrangement that provides additional rights and protections for both you and your attorney.

For example, once PoA has been set up, your attorney can formally request access to your bank accounts, making it easier for them to support you or make decisions on your behalf.

Your attorney also has a legal obligation to act in your best interests and should support you to make your own decisions wherever possible. If anyone has concerns about misuse of power of attorney, this can be reported to the relevant authority.