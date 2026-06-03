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How to slash your mobile network contract in 10 minutes

You could get a better service for a cut-price deal
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

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Switching mobile networks can seem like a hassle, but it’s easier than ever to move to a new provider and potentially save hundreds of pounds per year.

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we reveal the results of our consumer survey to find out which mobile networks are the best on price, customer service and more.

We explain how smaller, virtual networks actually piggyback off the infrastructure of one of the Big Four networks – EE, O2, Three and Vodafone – meaning you can get the same network coverage and signal at a fraction of the price.

This episode is read by Rob Lilley-Jones and is based on an article written by Adam Snook, originally published in the May 2026 issue of Which? magazine.

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Want to switch networks? Read our reviews of the best mobile networks.

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