I downgraded to the cheapest Tesla for a week: here's what I missed the most

The Tesla Model 3 was the UK's second-bestselling electric car in 2025, beaten only by the Model Y. Now facing stiff competition from the likes of BYD, Tesla has launched new, cheaper versions of both cars.

At £37,990, the new Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) version is the cheapest Model 3 (it was briefly called Standard at launch but that name was swiftly dropped).

The RWD joins two Premium Long Range versions: the Premium RWD at £44,990 and Premium AWD (all-wheel drive) at £49,990. There's also the range-topping Performance AWD at £59,990.

Ahead of a full lab test of the new Model 3, we asked Neal Rimmer (Which? senior scientific adviser and Tesla owner) for his thoughts on the cheapest RWD version.

For the objective, lab-tested data on the models we've tested, read our full Tesla Model 3 review.

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Tesla Model 3 RWD: my first impressions

Neal Rimmer, Which? senior scientific adviser

As a senior scientific adviser at Which?, I manage our rigorous car test protocols, analyse vast amounts of data and generate the scores you see in our new and used car reviews.

In September 2024, I made the jump to fully electric by trading in my Audi A3 PHEV for the 'Highland' facelift of the Tesla Model 3.

After living with that car for nearly two years, I spent the past week behind the wheel of the new 2026 RWD; a more affordable entry point designed to complement the standard model.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, getting into the 2026 model felt incredibly familiar. Thanks to the Tesla app, I was able to add this car to my account and import my settings with ease.

One of the first things I noted on the display was the improved claimed range compared to the 2024 edition (approximately 330 miles vs 270 miles).

There were also a few physical changes that became immediately apparent: the return of the indicator stalk (which Tesla controversially removed in 2024) and yet more physical buttons being removed. More on both of these in a moment.

Additionally, as I drove away from the dealership, I noticed that the steering felt noticeably lighter than on my 2024 Model 3.

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Driving performance

As I expected, the 2026 Tesla Model 3 RWD is a quick and very capable EV. Like most EVs it's punchy off the line (0-60mph in around six seconds), while the suspension felt remarkably similar to my 2024 model.

However, I found the light steering frustrating. In my 2024 Highland, I can adjust the steering between 'light', 'standard' and 'heavy'. This new version seems to lack these settings, leaving it feeling a bit too light and sensitive to minor movements. It took me several days to adjust to this lighter feel.

Return of the stalk

In 2023, Tesla got a fair amount of criticism (not least in our review) for replacing the indicator stalk with buttons on the steering wheel. After a year of using these buttons on the Model 3, I found myself instinctively pressing the wheel for a few days before my muscle memory caught up.

Before and after: Tesla Model 3 steering wheel The 2024 Model 3 featured indicator buttons on the left side of the steering wheel 1 / 2

A large collection of images displayed on this page are available at https://www.which.co.uk/news/article/im-a-tesla-owner-heres-what-i-thought-of-the-new-model-3-rwd-acSAK5U7xZYa

However, having the indicator stalk back is a win for most drivers, especially at roundabouts where wheel buttons can become inverted and confusing. That said, Tesla has moved the windscreen wiper button to the left side of the wheel, where the indicator buttons are in the previous generation; I lost count of how many times I accidentally cleaned the glass when I meant to indicate.

A more significant change for me is the removal of physical seat adjustment buttons. In my 2024 Model 3, these are on the side of the seat. Now, you have to use the infotainment screen. Although there is a shortcut icon, this only increases reliance on the screen.

Comfort

To hit the lower price, Tesla swapped the faux leather seats for a textile/fabric finish. The heated seats are still excellent for winter, but I would certainly miss the ventilated (cooling) seats of my Model 3 during warmer spells.

The biggest daily annoyance for me, however, was the steering wheel adjustment.

In my 2024 car, the wheel is electronic and moves automatically based on who is driving. In the 2026 RWD, it’s a manual lever under the column. In my household, I share the car with my partner, and there's a significant height difference between us. Having to manually wrestle with the steering wheel every time we swap drivers is a genuine annoyance.

Thankfully, seat positions are stored in each driver’s profile in the app and adjusted automatically for the driver, so you can minimise the inconvenience to some degree.

Rear reduction

Cost-cutting is apparent in the rear of this new entry-level Model 3, with both the touchscreen and the heated rear seats no longer present. Since my main backseat passenger is my dog, I'm not too fussed about lack of Netflix there, but I did notice the total removal of the seat-back pockets.

Before and after: Tesla Model 3 rear console The 2024 Model 3 featured a touchscreen in the rear to adjust functions such as climate control 1 / 2

A large collection of images displayed on this page are available at https://www.which.co.uk/news/article/im-a-tesla-owner-heres-what-i-thought-of-the-new-model-3-rwd-acSAK5U7xZYa

Some old Tesla gripes remain, such as the lack of a rear wiper, meaning visibility in bad weather can still be an issue.

As in my 2024 Model 3, the side and rear cameras help out by activating when indicating or reversing. The 2026 model has an additional camera at the front.

There’s also still no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Instead, you're tied to Tesla's navigation and you must pay £10 a month for Premium Connectivity if you want integrated Spotify or the Grok AI assistant.

You can stream music from your phone via Bluetooth, but there are limited controls for playing music and you can't mirror your phone's screen.

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Tesla Model 3: would I switch?

The new Tesla Model 3 RWD is a complicated proposition. On one hand, the lower price makes it a much more accessible entry into the Tesla ecosystem and, for many, that cost saving will be the deciding factor. But after living with the 'premium' features of my 2024 'Highland' Model 3, I found the omissions on this new entry-level version noticeable.

If you’re the sole driver, you might not mind the manual steering wheel or the screen-based seat controls. But for a multi-driver household like mine that enjoys the little luxuries like ventilated front seats, it feels like a significant trade-off.

Ultimately, if it were a choice between keeping my 2024 model or swapping it for a new Model 3 RWD, I’d stick with what I’ve got.

However, my Model 3 is no longer available to buy new. If you’re in the market for one and want to buy (or finance) new, this entry-level RWD model makes a lot of sense. It performs well and the savings compared to the premium versions justify the missing features.

To read more about the different versions of the Model 3, including those we've lab tested, see our full Tesla Model 3 review.