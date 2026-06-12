Is the government doing enough to protect consumers?

We ask government minister Kate Dearden what action is being taken
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

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Whether it’s rip-off pricing, ticket touts or dangerous products being sold on online marketplaces, the government’s Department for Business & Trade is responsible for protecting consumers’ best interests. But is it doing enough?

In this episode of Which? Money, we sit down with Kate Dearden, the minister for employment rights and consumer protection to ask what work the government is doing to ensure consumers aren’t being ripped off or put at risk when buying products and services online or in-store.

We take the opportunity to highlight some Which? investigations that highlight why the government needs to do more to strengthen consumer protections, and ask why more wasn’t done in last month’s King’s Speech to stamp out ticket touts.

Plus, Sue Davies, Which?’s head of consumer rights analyses the minister’s answers and tells us what more we want the government to do.

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