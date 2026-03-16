'Is there such a thing as a free will?'

I saw an ad in a health clinic that offered a free will-writing service.

I decided to take up this offer, but the company wanted me to buy a lifetime trust at a cost of nearly £5,000, and it would act as the trustees.

My financial affairs are quite straightforward and my estate passes to my daughter. Why would I need a trust?

A Which? Money member

'These unregulated firms should be treated with caution'

Samm Galloway, Which money expert, says:

The saying ‘there’s no such thing as a free lunch’ holds true here. These companies are preying on people’s vulnerabilities to sell add-ons at inflated prices.

As these types of firms aren’t regulated they don’t have to operate in the same way as a financial adviser or solicitor. For example, they don’t have to explain how a trust works, its tax position or its suitability.

Having the firm act as professional trustees is a minefield.

You could end up on the hook for escalating and unforeseen ongoing costs

Firstly, because you could end up on the hook for escalating and unforeseen ongoing costs. Secondly, because the company could fail and this can lead to an expensive process of getting it removed as trustees.

Some examples of why you may use a trust include: where you have a beneficiary who can’t handle large sums of money, you want to leave assets for future generations or you want to protect the assets from going outside of the family, such as in cases of divorce of a beneficiary. But none of those appear to apply here.

You can write a will yourself, but you run the risk of making mistakes.

Alternatively, during the free wills months of March and October people aged 55 or over can get a solicitor-drafted will for free; a donation to charity in your will is suggested. Some charities will write your will for free year-round if you leave a donation to them.

Find out more: how to make a will for free

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