Petrol and diesel prices increase amid Middle East conflict

The conflict in Iran and the wider Middle East area has led to increases in the wholesale price of oil, which has caused pump prices at petrol stations to rise.

Here, we explain how this affects you when filling up at the pumps and the simple things you can do to save money on petrol and diesel.

Find out how the Middle East crisis might affect your bills

What’s happening to petrol and diesel prices?

In the last two weeks (between 26 February and 12 March 2026) the wholesale price of oil rose from just over £51 per barrel to nearly £72 (peaking at £85 per barrel on 9 March).

Data from the RAC’s Fuel Watch scheme shows that, on average, petrol prices rose by nearly 7p during this two-week period to £1.39 per litre, with diesel prices increasing by around 13p to £1.55 per litre over the same period.

This means that the cost of filling a car with 50 litres of petrol has risen by around £3.50. For diesel, the increase is even greater at around £7 extra for 50 litres of diesel compared to two weeks ago.

How high will pump prices go?

It’s hard to predict how much petrol and diesel will increase in cost in the immediate future, although a sustained increase in the price of oil will continue to have an impact on prices at the pump.

Simon Williams, the RAC’s head of policy, said: ‘The price of diesel is increasing more quickly now than at any point since the start of the Ukraine conflict. With oil at a sustained $100, petrol could rise towards 150p a litre - a price not seen since June 2024. Diesel could reach almost 180p, which would be a three-year high.’

How can you save on petrol and diesel?

While you can't stop petrol and diesel prices rising, there are still ways to save.

Check before you fill up

To save on fuel, it's worth doing some research before filling up; we've previously found big price differences even within a small geographical area.

The government's 'fuel finder' scheme, which launched earlier this year, requires all petrol stations to submit price updates within 30 minutes of any change. While you can view this data in a giant spreadsheet , it's also used by websites like PetrolPrices.com (alongside prices updated by drivers) to search for the cheapest petrol station near you.

While fuel price data is regularly updated, prices can change very quickly so any prices you see online may be different to what you see when filling up.

Change how you drive

You can also save money by changing how you drive.

Unnecessarily accelerating and braking harshly as this can adversely impact your fuel economy. Additionally, reducing your cruising speed on the motorway can improve your MPG.

We also recommend avoiding premium unleaded (unless your car absolutely needs it).

For more advice, head to our guide on money-saving driving tips.

Supermarket petrol quality: what you need to know

Keep your plug-in hybrid charged

If you have a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) car and can charge it at home, we’d recommend keeping it topped up with electricity to reduce your reliance on petrol or diesel. Charging at home is typically much cheaper than buying fuel from a petrol station.

