Private health insurance costs by age: how much more could you pay?

Private health insurance becomes significantly more expensive as you get older, with average monthly sample quotes for core cover rising from £32.81 at age 30 to almost £178 at age 80, according to analysis by broker LifeSearch.

While it can be tempting to choose the cheapest policy as premiums rise, differences in cover, hospital choice and how an insurer assesses your medical history can all affect how useful a policy is.

Here, we look at how costs change with age and what to check before buying.

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How much does private health insurance cost by age?

LifeSearch analysed average sample quotes from June 2026 to show how private health insurance costs can change with age.

Expand table Age Core monthly premium Comprehensive monthly premium 30 £32.81 £55.92 40 £40.55 £71.88 50 £56.26 £95.71 60 £80.96 £138.52 70 £126.88 £214.09 80 £177.66 £280.11

Table note: LifeSearch analysis of average sample private health insurance quotes using June 2026 prices. Quotes are for a single, non-smoking customer in an OX postcode, with a standard excess (typically £250) and a guided hospital list. Core cover includes inpatient and day-patient treatment, full cancer cover and virtual GP access. Comprehensive cover includes these features plus outpatient consultations and diagnostics. Averages for age 80 are based only on insurers that returned quotes.

Average monthly quotes for core cover rose from £32.81 at age 30 to £80.96 at age 60 and £177.66 at age 80. Comprehensive cover was more expensive at every age, rising from £55.92 a month at age 30 to £280.11 at age 80.

These figures are only examples. Your own quote can vary depending on your age, postcode, health, excess, hospital choice and the level of cover you choose.

Find out more: best private health insurance

Why does private medical insurance get more expensive as you age?

In the analysis, the average monthly quote for core cover was already £80.96 by age 60, more than double the £32.81 quoted at age 30.

Private health insurance usually gets more expensive with age because insurers expect older customers to be more likely to need treatment.

Higher private healthcare costs can also push up premiums. Hospital fees, consultant charges, scans and medicines all feed into insurers' costs.

Private health insurance is normally renewed each year, so taking out a policy earlier does not usually mean locking in the same price for life. Your premium can still rise over time, even if you haven’t claimed.

Find out more: is private health insurance worth it?

Core vs comprehensive cover: what are you paying extra for?

For these quotes, core cover included hospital treatment where you're admitted as an inpatient or day patient, full cancer cover and virtual GP access. Comprehensive cover included those features plus cover for specialist appointments, tests and scans without being admitted to hospital.

These extra appointments and tests can help you get a diagnosis more quickly, but they can also make a policy noticeably more expensive.

At age 30, comprehensive cover costs £55.92 a month on average, compared with £32.81 for core cover. By age 70, comprehensive cover costs £214.09, compared with £126.88 for core cover.

A core policy may be enough if you mainly want cover for hospital treatment. But if you want quicker access to specialists and diagnostic tests, comprehensive cover may be more useful.

Before choosing, check what's included before and after a hospital admission, whether there are any limits, and what you would need to pay for yourself.

Find out more: health insurance for over-60s

Why the cheapest policy may not be the best fit

A cheap quote can be tempting, but one key thing to check is how the insurer deals with your medical history.

Around 85% of the market is written on a moratorium basis, according to LifeSearch. This usually means you answer fewer health questions when you apply, making it quicker to get cover.

The trade-off is that the insurer may decide whether a condition is covered only when you make a claim. It may then look at your past symptoms, treatments and medical records before deciding whether to pay.

The alternative is fully medically underwritten cover. This usually means answering more health questions before the policy starts, but it should give you a clearer idea from the outset of what's covered and what's excluded.

Before buying, check how your medical history will be treated, what exclusions could apply and whether you’re comfortable with the level of certainty the policy gives you.

Find the right private health insurance policy using the service provided by LifeSearch. Find out more

What should you check before buying health insurance?

Before buying private health insurance, look beyond the monthly premium and check how the policy would work if you needed to claim.

How your medical history is treated Check whether the policy is bought on a moratorium basis or is fully medically underwritten. This affects how clear your cover is from the start, and what may be excluded later. What level of cover you need Core cover may be enough if you mainly want protection for hospital treatment. Comprehensive cover can give you wider access to specialist appointments, tests and scans, but it usually costs more. What outpatient cover is included Some policies limit consultations, tests or scans before hospital treatment. This can be one of the biggest differences between cheaper and more expensive policies. The excess and hospital list Choosing a higher excess or a guided hospital list can reduce the price, but you may have to pay more towards a claim or have less choice over where you’re treated. How the price could change at renewal Private health insurance is usually renewed each year, so your premium can rise over time, even if you haven’t claimed. What extras you’re paying for Benefits such as mental health support, therapies or dental and optical cover vary by insurer. Check whether they're included, optional, or worth paying extra for.

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