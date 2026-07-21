Private health insurance costs by age: how much more could you pay?

Looking to buy private health insurance?
Find the right private health insurance policy using the service provided by LifeSearch.Get a quote
By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.
Private health insurance becomes significantly more expensive as you get older, with average monthly sample quotes for core cover rising from £32.81 at age 30 to almost £178 at age 80, according to analysis by broker LifeSearch.
While it can be tempting to choose the cheapest policy as premiums rise, differences in cover, hospital choice and how an insurer assesses your medical history can all affect how useful a policy is.
Here, we look at how costs change with age and what to check before buying.
Find the right private health insurance policy using the service provided by LifeSearch.Get a quote
LifeSearch analysed average sample quotes from June 2026 to show how private health insurance costs can change with age.
|Age
|Core monthly premium
|Comprehensive monthly premium
|30
|£32.81
|£55.92
|40
|£40.55
|£71.88
|50
|£56.26
|£95.71
|60
|£80.96
|£138.52
|70
|£126.88
|£214.09
|80
|£177.66
|£280.11
Table note: LifeSearch analysis of average sample private health insurance quotes using June 2026 prices. Quotes are for a single, non-smoking customer in an OX postcode, with a standard excess (typically £250) and a guided hospital list. Core cover includes inpatient and day-patient treatment, full cancer cover and virtual GP access. Comprehensive cover includes these features plus outpatient consultations and diagnostics. Averages for age 80 are based only on insurers that returned quotes.
Average monthly quotes for core cover rose from £32.81 at age 30 to £80.96 at age 60 and £177.66 at age 80. Comprehensive cover was more expensive at every age, rising from £55.92 a month at age 30 to £280.11 at age 80.
These figures are only examples. Your own quote can vary depending on your age, postcode, health, excess, hospital choice and the level of cover you choose.
In the analysis, the average monthly quote for core cover was already £80.96 by age 60, more than double the £32.81 quoted at age 30.
Private health insurance usually gets more expensive with age because insurers expect older customers to be more likely to need treatment.
Higher private healthcare costs can also push up premiums. Hospital fees, consultant charges, scans and medicines all feed into insurers' costs.
Private health insurance is normally renewed each year, so taking out a policy earlier does not usually mean locking in the same price for life. Your premium can still rise over time, even if you haven’t claimed.
For these quotes, core cover included hospital treatment where you're admitted as an inpatient or day patient, full cancer cover and virtual GP access. Comprehensive cover included those features plus cover for specialist appointments, tests and scans without being admitted to hospital.
These extra appointments and tests can help you get a diagnosis more quickly, but they can also make a policy noticeably more expensive.
At age 30, comprehensive cover costs £55.92 a month on average, compared with £32.81 for core cover. By age 70, comprehensive cover costs £214.09, compared with £126.88 for core cover.
A core policy may be enough if you mainly want cover for hospital treatment. But if you want quicker access to specialists and diagnostic tests, comprehensive cover may be more useful.
Before choosing, check what's included before and after a hospital admission, whether there are any limits, and what you would need to pay for yourself.
A cheap quote can be tempting, but one key thing to check is how the insurer deals with your medical history.
Around 85% of the market is written on a moratorium basis, according to LifeSearch. This usually means you answer fewer health questions when you apply, making it quicker to get cover.
The trade-off is that the insurer may decide whether a condition is covered only when you make a claim. It may then look at your past symptoms, treatments and medical records before deciding whether to pay.
The alternative is fully medically underwritten cover. This usually means answering more health questions before the policy starts, but it should give you a clearer idea from the outset of what's covered and what's excluded.
Before buying, check how your medical history will be treated, what exclusions could apply and whether you’re comfortable with the level of certainty the policy gives you.
Find the right private health insurance policy using the service provided by LifeSearch. Find out more
Before buying private health insurance, look beyond the monthly premium and check how the policy would work if you needed to claim.
Find out more: best income protection cover