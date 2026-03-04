8 products our testers fell in love with (and why you might too)

At Which?, our experts are constantly getting their hands on products designed to make your life easier, from everyday kitchen essentials to cutting-edge fitness tech. But which ones have left a lasting impression?



To find out, we caught up with eight product testers to ask which items they love and use in their own lives. The list includes a top-scoring hand blender, a budget chef’s knife, a rice cooker as close to perfection as you can find, and a pillow that could transform your sleep.

Keep scrolling to discover the products that won over our experts. If you're a Which? member, you'll see how each product scores and which earn Best Buy status.

1. Bone-conduction headphones ideal for runners (98%, Best Buy)

These headphones sit in front of your ears and transmit sound through your cheekbones, leaving your ear canals open to ambient noise. This makes them a popular pick among runners and cyclists who need to stay alert to traffic and other hazards.

Matthew Knight, Product testing team leader, says: 'I use these headphones almost every day, whether it's for work calls, commuting, or listening to podcasts and music while riding my bike.'

2. A tent boasting superb weather resistance (96%, Best Buy)

This two-person tent is a backpacker’s dream, thanks in part to its compact design.

Joel Bates, Principal researcher & writer, says: 'In my experience, this tent is basically flawless for camping on the move. It’s lightweight, easy to pitch and impressively durable in bad weather.'

3. A powerful, versatile hand blender (94%, Best Buy)

As the highest-scoring hand blender we’ve tested, this model delivered consistently smooth results in our kitchen trials.

Danny Dougan, Researcher/Writer, says: 'It's our top-scoring hand blender, and for good reason: with no effort, it manages to churn out near-perfectly textured houmous and velvety smoothies.'

4. A sharp, safe and superb-value chef’s knife (94%, Best Buy, Great Value)

This blade impressed in our tests, pairing strong cutting performance with a safer design.

Louise Sayers, Researcher/Writer, says: 'It arrived razor-sharp, making everyday prep effortless, from finely mincing herbs to tackling tough butternut squash with its sturdy 20cm blade. It has quickly become a staple in my kitchen and the one I reach for most.'

5. A compact, high-quality massage gun (82%, Best Buy, Great Value)

This massage gun is easy to carry yet still manages to pack a proper punch. It's suitable for easing tight, tired muscles after exercise.

Sam Morris, Senior researcher & writer, says: 'When I’m not testing products for Which?, I tour in physical theatre productions, often performing several nights in a row. This massage gun has been a game-changer.'

6. A premium rice cooker that delivers excellent results (100%, Best Buy)

Yes, you’re reading that right – we awarded this rice cooker a perfect 100% following its performance in our tests, which assess ease of use, rice quality and heat control.

Jonny Martin, Senior researcher & writer, says: 'It’s the only product I’ve tested where I truly can't imagine how it could feasibly be improved. It turns out restaurant-standard rice in about an hour: fantastically fluffy, slightly sticky, and perfectly textured.'

7. A steam cleaner that excels on hard floors (98%, Best Buy)

This is the highest-scoring steam cleaner we’ve tested, and for good reason. In our lab trials, it earned top marks for performance across a range of surfaces, making light work of sticky residues and dried-on dirt, particularly on sealed hard floors and in tricky crevices.

Hardeep Channa, Researcher/Writer, says: 'It’s intuitive and straightforward to use from the start. Within minutes, I felt completely comfortable handling it.'

8. A pillow that suits all sleeping positions (84%, Best Buy)

Few pillows in our tests impressed sleepers in every position, but this one did.

Chris Brookes, Senior researcher & writer, says: 'It offers plenty of support, holds its shape well and stays cool through the night. A good night’s sleep is invaluable, and this pillow is one of the main reasons I continue to get one.’

