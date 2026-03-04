Should we stop using the term 'low-cost airlines'?

Our annual survey has ranked Ryanair as the worst-performing short-haul airline.

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we reveal the results of our research, thanks to thousands of travellers giving their feedback of 23 carries based on the booking process, customer service, value for money and more.

Plus, we compare how low-cost airlines could cost more than you'd first expect once you've paid for any optional extras that other providers include in the headline price.

This episode is read by Kat Cereda and is based on an article originally published in the March/April issue of Which? Travel magazine.

