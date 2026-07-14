The companies that are letting you down

Our annual Shoddy Awards are back
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

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Welcome to The Shoddies.  

It's time for our annual awards where we name and shame the companies we think can – and should – do better. 

In this podcast, we call out 13 brands that we think have let consumers down over the past year. From car companies to airlines, and high street stores to telecoms giants, our experts hand our awards to household names that have misled or mistreated customers.

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