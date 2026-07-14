The Which? Shoddies 2026: the biggest brand fails this year

Our rigorous testing, surveys and investigations uncover this year's award-winning disappointments
Megan ThomasResearcher & writer

Megan is a senior researcher and writer at Which?, with a background in data analysis and stats in the public and charity sectors.

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The annual Shoddy Awards name and shame the brands we think have let consumers down over the past year and need to do better. 

Experts across Which? nominated companies they felt had misled or mistreated consumers, before our in-house judging panel whittled down the nominees to 14 award-worthy letdowns.

While you’ll find a range of wrongdoings among our winners, several of our Shoddies this year are handed to brands caught out on sneaky pricing practices. As you work hard to make savvy choices in the face of rising costs, dodgy sales and price hikes stuck in the minds of our judges as especially egregious.


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BT: The pied piper of price rises

BT logo on a building

Where BT goes, the broadband industry often follows. Unfortunately for consumers, the UK’s biggest broadband provider is in the habit of putting its prices up. 

Many major broadband providers have a fixed price rise that you see when you sign up to a contract. So, you might choose a deal that costs £24 a month, rising to £28 next year. 

In July last year, BT was the first to announce that its monthly prices would rise by £4 each year instead of £3. Four other major providers then made similar increases, as well as BT’s two subsidiaries. Before that, BT was the first major provider to introduce above-inflation price increases in 2020, and the first to move to the £3-a-month rise. 

BT disputes that it leads the industry, and told us: ‘We make independent pricing decisions based on our own costs, investment needs and service we provide our customers. We updated our approach following Ofcom’s ban on inflation‑linked increases in January 2025, moving to clearer pounds‑and‑pence price changes so customers know exactly what they will pay for their services. 

'We remain focused on pricing fairly while offering value to our customers utilising our networks, technology, customer experience and reliable connectivity across the UK.'

Better alternatives 

Which? Recommended Provider Zen Internet maintains a commitment to fixed prices throughout customers’ minimum contract terms. In our latest broadband survey, 98% of Zen customers told us they were satisfied with their provider.

O2: Mid-contract mayhem

An O2 shopfront

This year, O2 was the only mobile network to spring an increased annual price rise on customers mid-contract. The increase rose from £1.80 a month to £2.50 a month, which is almost a 40% hike. 

The price rise applied to all existing customers, while other providers made changes for only new and re-contracting customers. 

We were unimpressed by this choice, and so were O2’s customers. When we surveyed 2,091 mobile customers in November 2025, 79% of O2 customers thought it was unfair to put up prices beyond a contract’s original terms. Of all mobile customers, 90% thought telecoms regulator Ofcom should take some kind of action, either by investigating and pushing back on providers’ changes or by fixing future contract prices. 

O2 said: 'As mobile connectivity usage continues to rise, we introduced a small price increase of 70p a month last year – equivalent to around 2p a day – which is greatly outweighed by the record levels of investment we’re making in our network. We were fully transparent with customers about this change, writing directly to those impacted and providing a right to exit, in line with regulatory requirements.

'We listened and learned from that decision and have committed not to change the in-contract price rise amount in future. We also voluntarily signed the government’s Telecoms Consumer Charter, which sets out a shared commitment between government and industry to deliver greater outcomes for customers.'

Better alternatives

1p Mobile, Giffgaff, Lebara, Smarty, and Talkmobile are all WRPs, and each commits to no mid-contract price rises. Giffgaff piggybacks on the O2 network, so you’ll get a good signal in the same places.

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Debenhams: Sneaky sign-ups

A computer showing the Debenhams website

This year we found Debenhams trying to sneak extra costs into its customers’ baskets, so in the interest of fairness, we’ve slipped it a Shoddy. 

While Debenhams disappeared from UK high streets in 2021, the brand survived online through a purchase by the Boohoo group, now rebranded to Debenhams group. 

If you bought from the Debenhams, Boohoo or PrettyLittleThing websites, you’d have found they pre-ticked a box called ‘Worry-Free Purchase’. This add-on offered an extended returns window and compensation for delivery delays. Businesses ‘can’t use pre-ticked boxes or other forms of automatic opt-in for optional extras if that means the customer will have to pay for them unless they take action to opt out’, according to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). 

Even if you happily signed up to it, the Worry-Free Purchase included ‘a full refund if the order doesn’t arrive as described, including loss and damage in transit’, which is something you’re already entitled to through consumer rights law. The service refunds you faster than the statutory 14-day period, though. 

After we put our initial questions to Debenhams, it replaced the Worry-Free Purchase with a ‘Deliver+’ service, shown in customers’ baskets with two checkout options of ‘Continue with Deliver+’ and ‘Continue without Deliver+’. 

Debenhams said: ‘Deliver+ is an optional service for customers who would like additional peace of mind. It is not mandatory, and customers can choose to add or remove it before completing their purchase. Customers who have opted in have the opportunity to cancel the service within 24 hours of placing their order.’

Meta: The scammer's dream

Meta completes a Shoddies hat-trick after a third consecutive ‘win’ for inaction on scams. Meta owns Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp – collectively home to more than half of scams in the UK in 2023, according to the Payment Systems Regulator’s most recent data. 

Internal documents leaked to Reuters news agency at the end of 2025 showed that Meta estimated it makes $7bn from scam ads each year. In 2024, it predicted that 10% of its revenue would come from scam ads. Meta said: 

 ‘We aggressively fight fraud and scams because people on our platforms don’t want this content, legitimate advertisers don’t want it and we don’t want it either. Scammers are persistent criminals whose efforts, often driven by ruthless cross-border criminal networks that operate on a global scale, continue to grow in sophistication and complexity. As scam activity becomes more persistent and sophisticated, so do our efforts. 

‘Unfortunately, the leaked documents present a selective view that distorts Meta’s approach to fraud and scams by focusing on our efforts to assess the scale of the challenge, not the full range of actions we have taken to address the problem.'

The types of scams finding a home on Meta platforms are varied. This year, our investigations have exposed deepfake scams peddling crypto investments, dodgy investment firms and delivery scams using verified WhatsApp accounts, to name but a few.

While many scams stay up on Meta platforms, the Which? Scam Action and Alerts Facebook group was repeatedly threatened with being shut down and eventually suspended for a few days. 

We hope to one day see this tenacity applied to scams themselves instead of scam alerts. 

Better alternatives 

To avoid a scam, don’t give out personal or financial information through social media, and consider whether what you’re seeing is too good to be true.

Boots and Superdrug: Loyalty doesn't pay

When we analysed more than 7,000 online loyalty deals on branded products at Boots and Superdrug between March and August 2025, we found hundreds of deals that risk misleading loyalty members into thinking the savings are better than they are. 

We found a worrying 17% of these short-term loyalty deals at Boots used a higher non-loyalty price during the promotion than the selling price immediately before and after it.

For example, at Boots, the L'Oréal Paris Bright Reveal Spot Fading Serum-In-Cleanser Niacinamide and Salicylic Acid 150ml was £11.24 on loyalty promotion but £14.99 for non-members. It seems like a good deal, but just before the promotion it was £8.99 for all customers (reduced from £11.99), and immediately afterwards it was £7.49 (reduced from £14.99) for everyone. 

Boots said: ‘At Boots we strive to deliver great value for money for our customers every day. We are fully committed to making sure that our promotions comply with all relevant laws and guidance. We are a strong supporter of pricing transparency and consistent standards across all retailers in the industry.’ 

At Superdrug, 3% of deals (162 in total) ran the risk of being misleading because the non-loyalty prices were higher during the promotion than the selling prices before and after it. We found an Oral-B pink electric toothbrush and travel case on a loyalty-only deal at £34.99, available to non-members for £69.99. The price for everyone immediately before and after the promotion was also £34.99 (reduced from £69.99). 

Superdrug told us: ‘As an accessible health and beauty retailer, we strive to deliver value to all our customers, especially our Health & Beauty card members, who save more with our most competitive pricing, a range of points and reward opportunities. As highlighted by Which?, our members also have extended access to promotions throughout the year. We offer regular promotions to all customers, alongside favourable members-only pricing, meaning members can access our competitive pricing more frequently and for longer periods through member-only offers and events. We always aim to offer value and savings in a way that is clear, fair and rewards loyalty.’

Etsy: Shady supplement sellers

A phone showing the Etsy logo

Our research into the online supplements market has brought up some alarming findings, from risky high doses to false weight-loss claims. But none were as concerning as the medications we were illegally sold on Etsy, the self-described ‘home of handmade, vintage, or custom gifts’. 

We found some strange listings on Etsy’s supplements section with little to none of the legally required information for food supplements. When we ordered a handful of these products, we received packages of injectable vitamins intended for medical use, which are illegal to sell without a prescription. We also found a couple of loose and unlabelled pills tucked away in the packaging. 

When asked what these mystery tablets were, the seller told us they were a ‘free sample of men’s enhancement supplement to help with blood flow and stamina. Sorry I didn’t realise it was addressed to a female. Apologies.’ When we lab tested these pills, we found they were erectile dysfunction medications, which, like the rest, are illegal to sell without a prescription. 

Etsy took down the listings and closed the shops we bought from. It told us: ‘Medical drugs, medical devices, and any other items that claim to treat, prevent, mitigate, cure or diagnose a disease or medical condition are prohibited on Etsy.’ Despite this, when we checked back a couple of weeks later, we found the seller we had bought from, MummyWorldTreasures, openly linked to its new stealthily named shop, MummyWorldTreasures2. 

Etsy’s handmade ethos is something we’d rather not see applied to medicines. 

Better alternatives 

Avoid buying medication or supplements from online marketplaces, and always consult your GP first if you have symptoms you’re concerned about.

EasyJet, Ryanair and Wizz Air: Not cheap, not cheerful

An easyJet plane

Anyone stung by charges for an oversized bag at the airport gates knows how easyJet, Ryanair or Wizz Air can put a dampener on holiday spirits. These airlines advertise starting prices for their cabin bags that seemed rare or non-existent when we checked more than 1,500 flights. 

We couldn’t find easyJet’s advertised £5.99 cabin bag fee on any of the 500-plus flights we analysed. Instead, the cheapest we found was £23.49. When we reported easyJet to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), it agreed this claim was misleading and easyJet removed it.

Ryanair’s cheapest advertised bag was €12, which we could find only twice out of 634 flights. 

Wizz Air’s website claimed you could get a bag for free, although when pressed, it told us that was a technical error and should be starting from €10. But we found bags for €10 on only two of 338 flights. 

Ryanair and Wizz Air considered our sample size to be misleading. Wizz Air said: 'At Wizz Air, our bag pricing is transparent and fully compliant with consumer protection laws. Every ticket includes a free under-seat bag, and customers can choose to add larger luggage if they wish. That way, our customers only pay for what they need, which we believe is a fairer, more sustainable model than a one-size-fits-all approach. We make luggage pricing clear across multiple touch points and always encourage customers to purchase large cabin baggage directly and in advance to secure the best price.'

Better alternatives 

Jet2 is a Which? Recommended Provider for short-haul economy airlines with a more generous luggage allowance.

Viagogo and Stubhub: Re-sale rip-offs

A photo of a concert

Viagogo and StubHub lock music lovers out of gigs as resellers snap up tickets and pass them on at eyewatering prices. 

In-demand Oasis tickets were listed for as much as £3,499 on StubHub and £4,442 on Viagogo. 

We also found evidence of speculative listings, where sellers list tickets they haven’t bought. For a Busted and McFly show in Glasgow in November, we found six seats listed on Viagogo for £750 and on StubHub for £636. But when we looked on Ticketmaster, the same seats were still available at almost half the price (£387). 

Both platforms told us speculative listings are prohibited and removed the examples we found. But this summer alone, our research has found that the secondary ticketing market could make £24m off fans. 

Viagogo said: 'We encourage everyone to assess the platform on the basis of what price tickets were actually sold at, not unsold listings. We are a marketplace – like eBay, where sellers set the price, but fans decide the ticket value that meets their budget. Listings are often highest when tickets first go on sale, but that’s not reflective of what tickets can and will go for. Wildly inflated ticket listing prices outside market demand are not likely to sell at any point.

'Viagogo takes its obligations under the law seriously and is fully compliant in the UK. Our policies prohibit speculative listings. Any alleged speculative listing that we are informed of and where identified as being speculative is removed from our platform. Sellers found to be in breach of our policy will be dealt with in line with our seller policy, including permanent suspension from using our platform.'

Stubhub International told us it's committed to providing fans with a safe, trusted and transparent marketplace to buy and sell tickets, and is fully compliant with UK regulations.

After Which? campaigning, a draft Ticket Tout Ban Bill was included in the 2026 King’s Speech, making it illegal to resell a ticket above its original cost, and capping service fees charged by platforms. 

Better alternatives

Other resale apps, such as Twickets, cap prices at face value, while some direct sellers like Ticketmaster also offer resale tickets.

Stellantis: Driven to despair

Tens of thousands of cars from Stellantis subsidiaries Citroën and DS were subject to a ‘stop-drive’ recall in 2025 as their airbags were faulty and, in exceptional circumstances, could explode. 

This rare type of recall meant owners were told not to drive their cars until the issue was fixed. 

One owner we spoke to had to rent a car to get her husband to hospital for life-extending treatments for terminal cancer. ‘I’m now nearly £900 out of pocket already,’ she told us. ‘I’m disabled and currently on benefits, so have no use of another vehicle. That’s my month’s money gone; I have to wait for my next benefit payment now, and I’ve been surviving on handouts from my family for food.’ 

She was just one of many owners left in the dark for months about compensation, and facing months of waiting to get their cars fixed. 

We felt that Stellantis demonstrated a significant lack of public clarity. This was something we put to the company, but it still neglected to provide any information about a compensation scheme. Instead, it said it ‘discusses options with each and every customer’ and ‘gives priority to those with the most urgent needs’. 

The recall handling was eventually resolved, but not before causing chaos for drivers.

Very: Discount delusions

A tablet showing the Very website

The feeling of nabbing a bargain often comes not from the price you actually paid, but the high previous price you managed to avoid. Shoddy winner Very used ‘was/ now’ prices to tap into that feeling. 

We found misleading ‘was’ prices that weren’t always an accurate reflection of the usual selling price, because the product hadn’t been that price immediately before it went on sale, and it had been at that price for only a relatively short time. 

For example, on 10 May 2025, Very labelled its Rubberwood dining set ‘Was £349, Now £299’. You might assume you were saving £50, but the set hadn’t been sold at £349 since 3 March. Since then, it had actually been advertised at prices lower than £299, including £249 and £199. 

The ASA has since upheld our complaint that this deal, and another deal on a coffee table, were misleading. It found that the set was priced at £349 for 69 days in the six months to February 2026, but spent much longer – 114 days – at £299 or less, while advertising ‘was £349’. 

We also used data from an independent provider to analyse ‘was/ now’ sales prices on TVs between February 2024 and February 2025. We found that 87% of the TV deals we looked at for Very used a ‘was’ price that wasn’t the most recent

Very said: ‘We offer consistently competitive prices, and have recently introduced "lowest price ever" messaging to help make our pricing clearer for customers.’  

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