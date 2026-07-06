The shopping sites that are misleading customers

Independent family boutiques are popping up everywhere. But are they all real?
Erica McKoy Senior Presenter / Producer

Erica is a senior presenter and producer who has spent more than fifteen years crafting stories across for major international broadcasters. At Which? she works across our award-winning audio and video content.

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Online fashion boutiques claiming to be independent UK family businesses are popping up all over social media, but are they actually legitimate?

In this episode, Erica McKoy sits down with Which? retail expert and senior researcher Hannah Walsh to discuss her investigation into bogus boutiques. Hannah reveals how these misleading websites sell cheap items for a premium price under the guise of being an independent business. 

We also chat about the clever tactics used to lure shoppers in, from fake countdown clocks to convincing AI-generated family sob stories. Plus, Hannah shares advice on how to use tools such as reverse image search and exactly what to do with your bank if you’ve been caught out.

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