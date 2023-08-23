Which? Shorts podcast: should we be worried about artificial intelligence?

Artificial intelligence is never far from the headlines, but is it a friend that could help us live in a more efficient world, or a foe that could end humanity as we know it?



In this week's Which? Shorts we listen to a recent Which? Tech magazine article as we explore how ChatGPT and other AI bots actually work, and whether we should be worried about what's next for AI.

Listen here to the full episode, written by Which? Senior Researcher Michael Passingham and read, for one week only, by a special guest.

We bring you new episodes of the Which? Shorts podcast each Wednesday, all hosted by our team of journalists.

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Shorts to find us in your favourite podcast app.