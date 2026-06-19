The surprising numbers behind a comfortable retirement

Rob Lilley-JonesPrincipal Presenter/Producer (Video & Audio)

With over a decade of experience in the industry, Rob manages the brilliant team who create our award winning podcasts and social videos. 

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Whether you’re approaching retirement or the end of working life still feels years away, do you know how much you really need to retire?

In this episode we learn more about Pensions UK’s Retirement Living Standards report, looking closely at the numbers that give us an idea of what our retirement could look like, and how much you need to save to enjoy a luxury lifestyle later in life.

We’re also joined by Which? pensions expert Paul Davies who explains the additional challenges faced by those retiring in a single income household.

Read our guide on how much you need to retire & sign up for our free Weekly Scoop newsletter.

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