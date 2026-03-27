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The tax advantages of leaving money to charity in your will

You can reduce your inheritance tax bill by nominating a charity when you die
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

If your estate is large enough when you die, inheritance tax will be due on the money and assets you leave behind for your loved ones – but you can reduce the size of the bill by leaving a slice of your wealth to charity.

In this episode, Which? Money deputy editor Sam Richardson explains how nominating a charity to receive a portion of your estate can achieve three things: reduce your inheritance tax bill, help your family retain more of your wealth, and support a good cause with funds it can put to good use.

Plus, James Buchan from the Which? legal team tells us why it’s important that you have a will and why it should be kept up to date when a big life event happens.

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