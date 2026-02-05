The world's most incredible tours for foodies

You can’t truly say you’ve experienced another country’s culture until you’ve sampled the food.

That’s why so many tours are centred around culinary experiences - so you can satisfy your appetite as well as your wanderlust.

We’ve picked our favourite world food experiences to put on your 2026 wishlist. All six itineraries are offered by Which? recommended escorted tour providers: the companies that came out on top in our survey.

Gelato and pizza making: Tuscany tour

This 14-night fly/drive holiday from Trailfinders takes you from Siena’s grand piazza to the sandy beaches of Follonica - with plenty of foodie experiences along the way. Learn how to make authentic pizza and gelato in Florence and visit the ancient vineyards of rural Tuscany for wine tasting. You’ll also get the chance to sample local delicacies, such as fresh pasta and truffles, at Italy’s vibrant street food markets.

Booking information:

Tuscany’s City, Scenery and Coast tour starts at £2,599 per person (based on two people sharing), including flights, your hire car and hotels (three and four star). To book call Trailfinders on 020 7368 1317.

Peking duck banquet and dim sum: China and Hong Kong tour

Not only does this new 10-day adventure take in some of China’s most iconic sites - from the Great Wall to the Terracotta Warriors - there is also plenty to tantalise the palate. Highlights include a Peking duck banquet in Beijing, hand-pulling your own noodles in Xi’an and feasting on dim sum in Hong Kong. You’ll also get familiar with lesser-known specialities such as Roujiamo (Chinese hamburger), and sesame and ginger hammered candy - known as Ding Ding Tong, after the sound the hammer makes when it hits the chisel.

Booking information:

The China Real Food Adventure starts at £1,755 per person excluding flights. A full itinerary and departure dates are available online with Intrepid Travel .

Pintxos and Rioja: Basque tour

This region of northern Spain is a must for food lovers. This eight-day tour from Great Rail Journeys includes lunch at a Rioja wine estate and a guided cellar tasting. You’ll also indulge in Pintxos in San Sebastián - the Basque region’s gourmet spin on tapas. When you’re not dining, pay a visit to the Guggenheim in Bilbao or ride the La Rhune Mountain Railway for majestic views over the French Pyrenees. You’ll bed down at the restored 10th-century Parador of Hondarribia - part of the Paradores group, rated one of the best international hotel chains.

Booking information:

Great Rail Journeys Beautiful Basque Country: San Sebastián & Bilbao tour starts from £3,099 per person

Tea gardens and Ayurvedic cooking: India tour

Exodus’s nine-day adventure whisks you from royal palaces and tea-carpeted highlands to a luxury houseboat on the peaceful backwaters of Kerala. You’ll visit a century-old tea factory and spend two memorable nights in a chalet-style spice garden retreat among the cardamom pods and pepper vines. The authentic food of southern India is a huge focus - whether you’re sharing home-cooked meals with local families or dining on healthy Ayurveda-inspired dishes. Expect fragrant curries and coconut stews served on banana leaves with a side of tangy pickles.

Booking information:

The Signature India: Between Spices and Backwaters from Exodus Adventure Travels is available from £4,175 per person excluding flights. Book online or call 0203 811 4018.

Home cooking and Greek sunshine: Crete tour

You don’t have to embark on a multi-stop itinerary to experience great food. One Traveller’s Greek foodie holiday, designed for solo travellers, bases itself at a family-run hotel in Crete - promising the perfect balance of sunshine and tasty home cooking. The eight-day itinerary includes a visit to the Olive Tree of Vouves to see cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil in production. You’ll also taste honey at a bee farm and learn how to cook local celebration dish Pilafi - a lamb and chicken soup with sticky rice and yoghurt.

Booking information:

A Taste of Crete costs from £2,990 for eight days including flights with departures still available for October. Book on One Traveller’s website.

Malay cooking class and spice markets: Malaysia tour

Malaysia’s cuisine has absorbed plenty of Chinese, Indian and Muslim influences thanks to its central position on the historic spice trade route. This 16-day itinerary from Audley Travel will introduce you to the nation’s must-try dishes - including fragrant coconut rice Nasi lemak, satay and spicy Laksa soup. You’ll visit the historical spice town of Malacca and the food lover’s paradise, Penang. Stock up on bird's eye chilli, lemongrass, curry leaves and kaffir lime in the capital Kuala Lumpur in preparation for a Malay cooking class. Once your tastebuds are satisfied, you’ll finish up on the white-sand jungle-fringed beaches of Langkawi.

Booking information:

Audley Travel’s 16-day sample itinerary Culinary tour of Malaysia costs from £4,650 per person (based on two sharing). The price includes flights, transfers, accommodation and excursions. Call to book on 01993 838130.