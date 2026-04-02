Under the radar Spanish cities recommended by our travel experts

Despite Spain’s popularity, it’s still possible to find a quiet corner that only those in the know visit.

The travel team has revealed six underrated Spanish cities worth visiting that are easily accessible. An arty hub at the foot of the Pyrenees, an overlooked Andalucian foodie spot and a crowd-free medieval city in the south are among our favourites.

So whether you choose to tag a day trip on to your next holiday or are in search of somewhere new without the crowds, we have expert recommendations for your next Spain trip.

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Jerez de la Frontera, Andalucia

Jerez sits in the shadow of Seville, Cordoba and Granada, its showy neighbours who between them embody the popular image of Andalucia. Yet its orange blossom smells just as sweet, its flamenco is just as fiery, and at its heart Jerez is as historic as any of the big hitters – but without the tourist prices.

It’s also the centre of the Spanish sherry scene, which, even if you’re not a fan, means you’re never far from fabulous food, particularly in the city’s tabancos - rustic, hole-in-the-wall bars where the wine flows straight from the barrel and spontaneous music can erupt at any time. You can fly direct from Birmingham, Gatwick, Leeds, Manchester and Stansted.

Guy Hobbs, principal researcher

Cuenca, Castilla La Mancha

You’ll find plenty of drama in Cuenca – a medieval walled town which clings to towering limestone cliffs in the Castilla La Mancha region. It is most famous for its Casas Colgadas, or hanging houses, which spill precariously over the rocky ridge – and look in danger of being swallowed by the Huécar River below. You’ll get the best view of them from the Puente de San Pablo, an elegant iron footbridge that spans the gorge.

Cuenca’s Unesco World Heritage centre has everything you’d expect from an enchanting Spanish town – a 12th-century Gothic cathedral and narrow, cobblestone streets lined with pavement cafes and flamenco taverns. It is also home to the Museum of Spanish Abstract Art. Day trip it from Madrid (the train takes just over an hour) or go all out with a stay at the Parador de Cuenca, in the former monastery of San Pablo – part of the Which? Recommended Paradores hotel chain.

Jo Rhodes, senior researcher

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Figueres, Girona

Figueres, the birthplace of Salvador Dalí, is just far enough away from Barcelona (60-90 minutes) that only more adventurous city breakers — or surrealist art enthusiasts — make the pilgrimage. But it’s a mistake to overlook this picturesque Catalonian city, and not just because of the huge, unmissable Dalí museum and reasonable accommodation prices (compared to pricier stays in Spain’s major cities).

Keen walkers will be happy to hear that Figueres is located at the foot of the Pyrenees, surrounded by three national parks, and is conveniently close to the medieval city of Girona. And, importantly for summer holidays, it’s just 20 minutes’ drive from the beaches of Costa Brava, too.

Kate Pasola, senior researcher/writer

A Coruña, Galicia

Beautiful, green Galicia, on the north west coast of Spain, looks more like Ireland than the southern Costas – thanks to an only slightly drier climate – but the food is amazing, the beaches and countryside are beautiful and direct flights from London take just over two hours.

A Coruña’s long history as a great port is evident in the handsome Tower of Hercules lighthouse – built by the Romans and still guiding local shipping 1,900 years later. More recently the city’s become a summer refuge for visitors fleeing Spain’s sweltering interior. On a sunny day, the golden sands of Riazor Beach are far more inviting than better known beaches further south.

Trevor Baker, senior researcher/writer

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Cáceres, Extremadura

If they ever build an international airport next to this fantastically preserved medieval city in the southern region of Extremadura, it will be overrun by tourists. As it is, it's mostly left to the cartoonishly huge storks that nest on the ancient walls and a few adventurous visitors who've driven the two and a half hours from Seville airport or the almost four hours from Madrid.

The centre is almost like a living museum, with its high walls and narrow, cobbled streets, but there’s life in the atmospheric tapas bars around Plaza de Santiago. Stay for a plate of the exquisite local Iberian ham (from pigs fed on acorns from Extremadura’s great, oak forests) in Plaza de Santiago or – if you can afford it – visit the fantastic, three-Michelin starred Atrio, one of Spain’s great restaurants.

Trevor Baker, senior researcher/writer

Logroño, La Rioja

Logroño is south of Bilbao and the capital of Rioja wine country. Visit the vineyards and Calle del Laurel, a tapas street. Concatedral de Santa María de la Redonda de Logroño contains a Michelangelo painting. It's also a stop on the Santiago de Compostela pilgrimage route.

Jo Rhodes, senior researcher/writer