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What do England’s new recycling laws mean for you?

The rules in England are set to change
Erica McKoy Senior Video Producer

From 31 March 2026, a major change is being introduced across councils in England to standardise what is accepted in kerbside bin collections.

In this episode, we explain how the Simpler Recycling law is going to change the way you dispose your household recycling waste in England.

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