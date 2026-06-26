What to look out for when building an emergency fund

Rob Lilley-JonesPrincipal Presenter/Producer (Video & Audio)

With over a decade of experience in the industry, Rob manages the brilliant team who create our award winning podcasts and social videos. 

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Whether you already have a rainy-day pot or the idea of building up your savings from zero feels completely out of reach, we'll show you how to build a solid financial safety net.

In this episode, we break down how to start an emergency fund without getting overwhelmed by the numbers. We talk about whether you can save more with app-based savings accounts or standard high street options, plus we unpack the tax rules surrounding cash Isas vs standard savings accounts. 

We’re joined by Which? expert Matthew Jenkins and Laura Suter, director of personal finance at AJ Bell, who share their top strategies for spotting hidden catches, setting rate alerts and ensuring your hard-earned cash is fully protected.

Read our guide on emergency funds and sign up for our free Weekly Scoop newsletter

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