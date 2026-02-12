8 Which? Best buys to help you deal with wet weather

After a soggy start to the year, the wet weather doesn't appear to be leaving us just yet. Whether you're tackling muddy floors or working through piles of laundry, it can feel like playing catch up at times.

But our independent tests prove the right kit can make a real difference, even when the forecast looks bleak. On this page, we reveal high-scoring products that make a real difference – including a dehumidifier to remove water from damp air and a hard floor cleaner that delivers excellent results on all surfaces.

Keep scrolling to see our full list of Which? Best Buys, as recommended by our experts.

1. An effective dehumidifier that's easy to use (85%, Best Buy)

The highest-rated dehumidifier we've tested effortlessly removes water from damp air at room temperature and scores highly for energy efficiency.

There are two fan speeds, night and laundry modes, 11 target humidity levels, a 24-hour timer, built-in wheels and an ioniser function.

2. An air purifier that has a noticeable impact on indoor air quality (81%, Best Buy)

This air purifier shines at cleaning the air, earning a full five stars in our rigorous tests for removing small, medium and large particles.

That performance makes it well-suited to wet weather, when reduced ventilation can affect indoor air quality. Other features include night and auto modes, smart compatibility, a timer, two fan speeds and a child lock.

3. A heated clothes airer boasting fast drying (79%, Best Buy)

This heated clothes airer is one of the fastest we've tested, drying a small cotton load in just over three hours. You get a generous 17.2 metres of drying space, which is enough for around 24 medium T-shirts.

You'll also be pleased to hear that running costs are low, costing around 31p for a small load of clothes.

4. A vacuum cleaner outstanding on carpets (82%, Best Buy)

This corded, bagless upright vacuum cleaner soared through our lab tests, boasting excellent results across both carpets and hard floors.

It reaches deep into carpet pile to lift ingrained dirt and dust, while hard floor mode pulls grit from cracks in floorboards without leaving fine dust behind on the laminate.

5. A hard floor cleaner that reaches between tiles (85%, Best Buy, Great Value)

Our top-performing hard floor cleaner delivers impressive results across a range of surfaces. Whether cleaning on laminate or stone, scrubbing mud or jam, you can be assured that it will be dealt with. It even manages crevices and grooves between tiles.

This is a smart choice for keeping hard floors clean during wet winter months.

6. A steam cleaner that is easy to use (98%, Best Buy)

This model steamed through our cleaning tests, removing dried mud and sticky spills from hard floors with just a few passes. It also impressed when tackling crevices, lifting grime from narrow gaps where dirt tends to build up during wet weather.

It glides smoothly across floors and feels agile, making it straightforward to cover larger areas, while the long hose provides plenty of reach without requiring you to reposition the unit.

7. Waterproof jackets with superb water resistance (Which? Recommended Brand)

To uncover the most popular waterproof jacket brands, we asked more than 3,000 people to rate jackets they own on a range of factors, including water resistance, breathability, value for money and more.

This brand finished at the top of our results table with an impressive customer score of 80%. One jacket owner told us that 'no matter what the rain does, you never feel wet inside it'.

8. A window vac that didn’t leave a drop or streak on the glass in our tests (91%, Best Buy)

This window vac is one of the pricier models we’ve tried, but the performance more than justifies the cost.

The battery will last you around an hour between charges, which is longer than any other window vac we've tested. It takes nearly three hours to charge, but this is acceptable given the length of usage time you get. You also get a digital display on the handle that tells you exactly how many minutes of battery life remain before you'll need to charge it. We found it to be pinpoint accurate.

