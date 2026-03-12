Skip to main content

Which? pensions podcast - every episode in one place

In this series, Which? Money editor Jenny Ross and pension experts from across the industry help you get to grips with all stages of retirement planning, from how to start saving to how to access your pension.
No matter how far away you are from retiring, you’ve probably given some thought to how you’ll spend your time when you get there. But thinking about how you’ll afford that dream retirement lifestyle isn’t quite as much fun.

In our four-part pension series, Which? Money editor Jenny Ross is joined by experts from across the industry, as well as people at different stages of retirement planning, to help you feel more confident about your future finances. 

Episode one: What’s the point of a pension?

In the first episode of our four-part podcast series, we go back to basics to explain how a pension differs from a normal savings account, and how you can best prepare your finances for the future.

We explain how saving into a workplace pension can significantly boost your savings, and share tips for tracking down lost pension pots.

Episode two: Are you saving enough for retirement?

Recent research from pension company Standard Life found that almost half of UK adults don’t know how much is in their pension. Even if you do know exactly how much you’ve saved so far, the bigger challenge is gauging how much you’ll eventually need.

In the second episode of our four-part podcast series, we discuss the three retirement living standards set by Pensions UK to give you an idea of how much you can expect to spend over the course of a year.

We also look at how much you might need in your pension to reach these annual incomes, as well as what you can do to boost your retirement savings, whatever your age. 

Episode three: What does the future hold for the state pension?

The principle behind the state pension is simple: that most people will get a regular payment from the government to help fund their retirement once they reach a certain age. But the decisions that need to be made about its future are more complicated.

In the third episode of our four-part podcast series, we look at what determines the amount of state pension you get and how you could boost your payments - plus how the growing cost to the government could change the way the system works in future. 

Episode four: How and when should you take your pension?

It's been over a decade since pension reforms were introduced, giving us more freedom and flexibility to choose how to access our retirement savings. But how to access your money isn't the only decision you'll need to make - you'll also need to choose when to access your pension.

In the final episode of our four-part podcast series, we discuss the options you have for accessing your money - including buying an annuity and going into drawdown - and what to consider when deciding on the best time to retire. 

This article uses insights from the Which? Connect panel, collected from research activities with our members. Find out how to get involved

