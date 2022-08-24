Which? Shorts podcast: Secrets of the Canary Islands

This week on the Which? Shorts Podcast we visit some of the lesser known parts of the Canary Islands, taking the bus into the depths of Tenerife and exploring the magical ancient rainforest of La Gomera.

Which? Shorts features bite-size advice articles from experts across the whole spectrum of Which? content. You can listen to our latest in-depth features from our family of magazines. Hand-picked and curated, they offer original insight on a whole range of topics that influence and impact our lives.

In this episode, read by Angus Farquhar, Trevor Baker goes on a trip to find the side of Tenerife rarely visited by tourists and manages to commune with our prehistoric past in the rainforests of La Gomera.

We’ll bring you new episodes of the Which? Shorts podcast each Wednesday, all hosted by our team of journalists.

You can download a full transcript of episode 18 of Which? Shorts here .

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Shorts to find us in your favourite podcast app.