Why replacing your bank card might not stop scammers from spending your money

A service that helps subscriptions stay active is inadvertently helping fraudsters
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

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We’ve reported before that fraudsters can keep on spending your money even if you replace your card due to a little-known feature of debit and credit cards. So we’ve investigated to see whether the banking industry is making it harder for scammers.

In this episode of Which? Money, our scams and fraud expert Faye Lipson explains what an automatic billing updater is and how handy it is when our cards expire. But she also unpacks how it aids financial criminals to maintain access to our money once they’ve already scammed us.

Faye tells us how she investigated nine banking brands and card providers to find out what processes they have in place to protect our money from scammers. She also details any inadequacies she saw during her research.

Plus, she shares her expert advice on what to do if your card details have been compromised to ensure you get all your money back.

Outsmart the fraudsters

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