How fraudsters can scam you without stealing your card

It used to be the case that a scammer had to physically steal your card if they wanted your money. But that’s no longer the case.

In this episode of the Which? Money podcast, our scam expert Faye Lipson joins us to tell us the story about how her card was used by fraudsters despite it still sitting inside her wallet.

She explains how it was possible, thanks to a little-known process that banks offer by default to make banking as convenient as possible.



What is the Which? Money podcast?

The Which? Money podcast offers weekly advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket, from spiralling energy costs to your weekly food shop.

Each week, Lucia Ariano is joined by members of our expert team of journalists to talk about something that really matters to you, sharing their tips to help you make sense of your finances.

How to listen to podcasts from Which?

We bring you new episodes of Which? Money each Friday, new episodes of Which? Shorts every Wednesday, and keep an eye out for other podcasts throughout the year.

Subscribe using one of the links below or click this link on your mobile to find us in your favourite podcast app.

As part of your subscription, Which? members also get access to exclusive podcasts.

If you're not already a member, podcast listeners can get 50% off the first year of an annual membership.