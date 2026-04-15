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Why you don't need to buy all the latest tech

What you do with your devices – and how you buy your next one – matters more than you might think
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

What did you do to your old phone when you upgraded to a new model? Too many of us are doing the wrong thing.

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we explain why buying a new piece of tech when the model you're upgrading from is still perfectly serviceable is doing more harm than good, especially when you don't dispose of them properly.

In a recent survey of Which? members, more than 50% of smartphones and tablets that had been replaced over the previous five years were still in working order. So, how often should you actually upgrade? And what should you do with the devices you no longer need?

This episode is read by Erica McKoy and is based on an article written by Fran Roberts-Thornton, originally published in the April/May issue of Which? Tech.

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