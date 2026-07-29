Will the state pension age rise to 68 sooner than planned?

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Under current legislation, the state pension age is expected to rise to 68 between 2044 and 2046.
But a flurry of recent reports suggest that the government is planning to bring this forward to between 2037 and 2039.
Here, we explain when a final decision is likely to be made and who could be affected by any change in the timetable.
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The state pension age is rising from 66 to 67 under changes legislated in the Pensions Act 2014.
The phased increase means that there's currently no fixed state pension age for people born between 6 April 1960 and 5 March 1961. Instead, the state pension age is rising a month at a time.
Under the Pensions Act 2007, the state pension age is expected to rise again to 68 between 2044 and 2046, affecting those born on or after 6 April 1977.
However, the government must review the state pension age at least once every six years to assess whether the rules remain appropriate, taking into account life expectancy and other relevant factors.
The government launched the third review of the state pension age in July 2025, meaning the current timetable could change sooner than originally planned.
The third review of the state pension age is under way, and no recommendations have been published yet.
However, you may have read recent reports that the state pension age is expected to rise to 68 between 2037 and 2039 – seven years earlier than currently legislated for – based on comments published in the Office for Budget Responsibility's July 2026 Fiscal Risks and Sustainability report.
If true, this would affect people born between April 1970 and April 1977.
When we asked the Treasury for comment, it said: 'This is untrue. The law remains to increase the state pension age to 68 in 2044. In July 2025, we announced the launch of the third review of the state pension age, which is required by legislation.'
If the state pension age increase is brought forward, you could miss out on state pension income that you might otherwise have expected to receive. The full state pension is currently worth £12,548 a year, but will be worth at least £16,000 by 2037-38, assuming the triple lock stays in place.
This could mean you'll have to work longer or rely on private pension savings or other income to bridge the gap.
The effects of state pension age increases aren't felt equally: according to research from the Institute for Fiscal Studies, income poverty rates among 65-year-olds rose from 10% to 24% following the state pension age rise from 65 to 66, with the effects concentrated among those not in paid work.
And the Women's Budget Group has highlighted how health, wealth, caring responsibilities and labour market experiences vary widely among people in their early to mid-60s, with women, disabled people and those on lower incomes facing the greatest barriers to remaining in paid work.
The government must give at least 10 years' notice of changes to the state pension age, to allow people to plan for their retirement. This means that if the state pension age rise to 68 is to be brought forward to 2037, this would need to be confirmed by 2027 at the latest.
The third review of the state pension age was launched in July 2025. By law, the outcome of the review must be published by March 2029.
The review will be based on two reports – an independent review led by Dr Suzy Morrissey exploring the key factors governments should consider when determining the state pension age, and life expectancy analysis by the Government Actuary’s Department.
The Work and Pensions Committee recently recommended that Dr Morrissey’s independent report be published by July 2026, to allow for public debate on the findings and recommendations before any final decisions are made.
Any changes to the state pension age must be approved by Parliament before becoming law.
How much state pension you'll get is based on how many years of National Insurance contributions (NICs) you've made. You'll need at least 10 years of NICs to receive anything and 35 years to receive the full amount.
If you've got gaps in your National Insurance record, you may be able to top it up. Here are three ways you could boost your state pension:
If you've got gaps in your National Insurance record, it's worth checking whether you're entitled to any National Insurance credits.
Some credits are applied automatically, but others you need to claim from HMRC.
For example, you might be eligible if you received statutory sick pay, maternity pay or provide care for someone.
When a parent claims child benefit, they automatically receive National Insurance credits.
But if you're under state pension age and look after a family member who's under the age of 12, you can apply to have these credits transferred to you if the person who receives them doesn't need them (for example, if they're working and making contributions anyway).
Claims can be backdated to 2011, so you may be eligible for a boost even if you've already reached state pension age.
You can buy voluntary contributions to fill any gaps in your National Insurance record from the past six years, meaning you have until 5 April 2027 to fill gaps for the 2020-21 tax year.
The cost depends on the year you're looking to fill – for 2025-2026, the rate for Class 3 contributions is £17.75 a week. If you're self-employed, you can fill gaps by paying Class 2 contributions, which are cheaper (£3.50 a week for 2025-26).
Filling in a missing year will usually boost your state pension by 1/35th of the standard rate, but it's not always worth buying more.