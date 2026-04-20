How does your state pension compare?

It has been 10 years since the ‘new’ state pension was launched to simplify the system, but research from AJ Bell shows that millions of people are still unclear on how the rules work.

Here, we look at what determines how much state pension you get and what the latest government data reveals about how much existing retirees are getting.

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The new state pension turns 10

The ‘new’ state pension was launched with much fanfare on 6 April 2016 with the promise that it would be ‘simpler, fairer and easier to understand’.

However, the older system is still in place for those who started receiving their payments before this date.

If you reached state pension age before 6 April 2016, you're covered under the basic state pension, while those qualifying on or after 6 April 2016 get the new state pension.

In a recent survey by AJ Bell, just one in ten (12%) respondents described their knowledge of the state pension as ‘excellent’, while one in five (20%) said it was ‘poor’.

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How much state pension you’ll get

Over four in 10 respondents in the AJ Bell survey admitted that they had no idea how much the state pension is worth.

Uncertainty about how much you’ll get isn’t surprising: the headline figures for 2026-27 are £184.90 a week for the basic state pension and £241.30 a week for the full level of new state pension, but you'll probably get a different amount.

The exact payment you get will depend on your National Insurance record and whether you were ‘contracted out’ of the additional state pension before 2016.

Only a quarter of participants in AJ Bell's survey correctly identified that you need a 35-year National Insurance record to qualify for the full new state pension.

The latest data from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) shows that in 2025-26, the average amount received by those on the basic state pension was £207.20 a week (compared to the headline amount of £176.45 a week in 2025-26), while those on the new state pension received £216.46 on average (compared to the headline amount of £230.25).

These figures show that the discrepancy between the two headline rates isn’t as stark as it first appears, with not everyone on the new state pension receiving the full amount and many under the pre-2016 system getting more than the basic rate.

Find out more: what the rising state pension age means for you

The gender gap narrows

The new state pension was designed to help women and low earners who had historically received less than better-paid men.

The data shows that women are now getting closer to what men receive. In 2025-26, the overall average payment for women was £201.18 a week, representing 91% of the average payment for men (£221.87). This is up from 84% in 2019-20.

This narrowing of the gender gap has been driven by women getting proportionately more from the new state pension: women collected an average of £214.51 a week from the new state pension in 2025-26, which is 98% of the total received by men (£218.06).

Three ways to get the most from your state pension

1. Check your entitlement

A state pension forecast can help you better understand exactly how much you’re on track to receive, how many qualifying years you have, and whether there are any gaps in your National Insurance record.

If you do have gaps, the service can also tell you if you can increase your entitlement by making voluntary contributions or claiming credits to fill them.

To use the service, you’ll need a Government Gateway account.

Find out more: your state pension forecast explained

2. Fill gaps in your National Insurance record

Filling any gaps in your NI history should result in you receiving higher state pension payments throughout your retirement

You can make up one or more qualifying years by paying voluntary contributions - known as Class 3 contributions. If you're self-employed, you'll pay voluntary Class 2 contributions, which are cheaper.

The cost of buying voluntary Class 3 National Insurance contributions depends on the year you’re looking to fill in.

For the 2025-26 tax year, the rate is £17.75 for a week of missing contributions. It would cost you £923 to cover the full year. The rate for 2026-27 is £18.40 a week.

Over a 20-year retirement, you’ll receive around £7,200 extra via the state pension if you fill in a missing year – all in exchange for a payment of just £923 to cover a gap in your 2025-26 record.

Find out more: should I top up my state pension?

3. Consider delaying your state pension

You don't have to start receiving the state pension when you reach state pension age - you can choose to delay payments for as long as you want.

Doing so can boost the amount you get from your state pension when you do start taking it.

Under current rules, for every nine weeks that you delay taking your state pension, your payments will increase by 1%.

So for each full year you defer, you get an extra 5.8% added to your payments.

Based on the new full state pension (£241.30 a week in 2026-27), deferring for a year would give you an extra £14 a week – or around £728 a year.

Bear in mind that deferring your state pension is a bit of a gamble that will only pay off if you live for long enough after you start receiving payments. It'll take at least 15 years for you to receive more overall than if you had taken the income straight away (assuming you delay for one year).