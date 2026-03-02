Writing a will during Free Wills Month? Here's how to choose an executor

If you haven’t got round to writing your will, you’re not alone: less than four in 10 adults in the UK have a will, according to the 2025 National Wills Report.

This week marks the start of Free Wills Month, making it a great time to put plans in place.

But if you’re writing a will for the first time, there’s one decision that requires careful consideration and a crucial conversation: who will act as your executor?

Here, we set out what you should consider when appointing an executor and share reflections from Which? members who have already done so.

What does an executor do?

Your executor will be responsible for administering your estate after you’ve died and carrying out your wishes as set out in your will. If you've not previously administered an estate, it can be hard to appreciate the scale of the task. It typically involves:

registering the death and arranging the funeral

notifying providers of the death and closing accounts

applying for probate or confirmation

or confirmation sorting the deceased's possessions and selling property, if necessary

paying inheritance tax and settling any debts

paying beneficiaries and keeping detailed records.

Who can be your executor?

Anyone over the age of 18 can be your executor in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. In Scotland, you can choose anyone over the age of 16.

In our 2025 survey, almost two thirds of Which? members who appointed a single executor in the last five years said they appointed their child or another relative.

The most common reasons for choosing an executor were trusting the person (86%) and believing they have the appropriate skills and knowledge to carry out the role (68%).

Only a quarter of those who appointed an executor in the past five years cited 'having time to carry out the role' as an important consideration – but you should make sure your executor understands the commitment.

I ensured my executor understood the intricacies and amount of work that would be required, and that they should seek support at any point if they felt overwhelmed Which? member

One in five of those who had appointed a single executor in the past five years chose a solicitor, and this can be a good option if your estate is complex or if you think there may be conflict. 'I didn't want to give responsibility to anyone, so chose a solicitor', one member told us.

Find out more: 7 things you should know before acting as an executor

'Start the conversation as soon as possible'

Susan Prosser has coordinated a team of friends to sort her affairs.

Susan told us that she completely underestimated the time involved when she first acted as an executor for a close friend. 'It completely swallowed us, both emotionally and in terms of the practicalities,’ said Susan.

After this experience, Susan decided to make detailed plans for her own death. Her executor, she told us, ‘will act as a coordinator’ for a team of friends. Roles have been assigned based on their strengths: a former UN colleague will register the death and arrange the cremation – ‘he’s not fazed by death’ – while another friend will be responsible for taking care of Susan’s dog.

Susan plans to have her ashes made into fireworks, and a friend has agreed to arrange a party where they’ll be set off, instead of a funeral. ‘We’ve been discussing what would be fun,’ she told us.

They already have a WhatsApp group set up, which Susan keeps active: ‘Everyone knows I’m a bit weird and I talk about death… but that’s absolutely fine because it normalises it,’ she said. Susan first broached the subject to her friends at a party at her house, where the group shared scones, and discussed her wishes in detail.

While some were nervous to discuss it at first, Susan feels she has a responsibility to those who will survive her to plan ahead. ‘You can’t help people deal with their grief – that’s up to the individual – but you can do something about the stress of being an executor,’ she said.

Do you need more than one executor?

You need at least one executor, but you can appoint up to four people: in our survey, seven in 10 Which? members who had appointed an executor in the past five years chose more than one person.

If you appoint joint executors, they’ll need to make key decisions together and share the workload, so it’s worth considering whether they’ll be able to work well together.

You can also name a substitute executor, who can administer your estate if your main executor is unable or unwilling to take on the role.

Find out more: Do I need a solicitor and accountant to write my will?

How to appoint your executor

It’s essential that you speak to your executor before appointing them, to make sure they understand the responsibility and are happy to take on the role.

In our survey, nine in 10 of those who had appointed an executor(s) in the past five years said they had a conversation with the person they chose: ‘It’s a somewhat embarrassing and difficult topic to raise for the first time, but once I started it became easier', one respondent told us.

If you’re writing a will for the first time, it should include a clause where you name your chosen executors and any substitutes.

If you’ve already written your will, you can add or change an executor using a codicil.

Find out more: How to make a will

Our research: In October 2025, we surveyed 13,506 Which? Connect members. 4,357 told us about their experiences appointing executors.