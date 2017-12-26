Which? Best Buy barbecues
Which? Best Buy gas and charcoal barbecues are sturdy, safe, well-made and easy to use. They cook deliciously tasty chargrilled food.
Don't get lumbered with a barbecue that falls over in a high wind, makes it impossible to control the temperature or incinerates your dinner when you turn your back for two seconds.
Our tests go further than anyone else’s to ensure that the Best Buy barbecues we recommend really are the best of the bunch.
- Each of our barbecue reviews includes lab-tested ratings for how great it is at cooking, so you know you'll get succulent food with a delicious smoky flavour that's cooked evenly all the way through.
- We time how long it takes food to cook on each barbecue, ensuring that your guests won't have fallen asleep before your summer feast kicks off.
- We look at how easy each barbecue is to use. We search for flimsy or useless cooking accessories, dirt traps or hard to clean surfaces, and features that make a barbecue difficult to transport so we can tell you whether storing it in the shed for the winter is a doddle or a nightmare.
How we uncover the best barbecues
We test gas and charcoal barbecues from big brands such as Weber and Outback, as well as own-label models from the likes of Cadac and Landmann, to reveal sizzling Best Buys that cook great tasting food. So whether you want a barbecue that will grill, roast, fry or boil, and whether you fancy a large gas three-burner or a charcoal kettle, our in-depth barbecue reviews have got it covered.
- We build each barbecue at our test lab and rate how sturdy and well-built it is, to help you choose a well-made barbecue that won’t take you too much time or effort to assemble.
- We measure how quickly food cooks and whether the controls and features are easy to use.
- We evaluate how easy each barbecue is to clean.
- Our independent-expert chef cooks and rates the tastiness of sausages, vegetable kebabs and marinated chicken, so you can be sure your Best Buy barbecue will cook deliciously moist and tender food that’s packed with that distinctively chargrilled taste.
Barbecue reviews you can trust
Some barbecues are packed with fancy features but offer up tasteless and dry food. Others look basic but cook delicious barbecue fare. You can’t tell how good a barbecue is just by looking at it, so we cook on every gas and charcoal barbecue we test to help you choose the perfect one for you.
Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don’t take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
