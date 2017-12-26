British Gas Boiler Guide

British Gas is the UK's largest energy supplier and it also installs boilers. This includes the British Gas 330+ and the British Gas 5 series range of combi boilers, as well as those made by other brands including Baxi, Worcester Bosch and Glow-worm.

The British Gas 330+ heat-only boiler has a built-in energy use indicator, which enables you to monitor gas consumption and compare trends over a seven-day period. Unusually, it is a 'one-size-fits-all' boiler - it doesn't come in a range of different heat output 'sizes', and the installer sets how much heat it can give out. It was developed for British Gas by Glow-worm.

The British Gas 5 series range of combination boilers was developed by Worcester and comes in three different heat outputs. The British Gas Precision range was developed by Baxi.

Because British Gas installs boilers from a variety of manufacturers, the best thing to do is check the reliability of the manufacturer before deciding which boiler you want British Gas to install. You can find more details about the boiler brands that British Gas install in our boiler reviews.

Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual boiler brand survey - this enables us to tell you which are the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with more than 100 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent views on which boiler brands are the best.