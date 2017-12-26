Best Buy headphones
Which? Best Buy headphones deliver crystal clear sound and are comfortable to wear. Scroll down for our exclusive list of Best Buy headphones.
Headphones should enhance your listening experience and make the most of you music, the best headphones will do exactly that. Sound quality is the most important factor, and one so many headphone brands get wrong. We highlight Don't Buy models, so you won't be left with a dud.
Best Buy headphones can handle all types of music, and are comfortable enough to wear for long periods, such as a lengthy commute or flight. They'll minimise sound leakage and prevent unwanted noise ruining your favourite music.
- We test all types of headphone - in-ear, on-ear and over-ear - so you can be sure to find a model that is best suited to you.
- We reveal the headphones that fail to live up to their big name billing, as well as Best Buy models from smaller brands.
- All the headphones we test are pulled, twisted and tangled to see how they cope with everyday scenarios.
How we uncover the best headphones
We listen to hours of music every year - from solo vocal tracks and heavy rock anthems, to large orchestral pieces and radio recordings - to enable us to separate the best headphones from the worst. We also assess each and every set of headphones for comfort, durability and any additional features, such as noise cancelling technology and in-line remote controls.
- Sound quality: Five audio experts take each set of headphones and listen to classical, jazz, pop and rock music, so you can be sure that your music will sound great across a range of genres.
- Acoustic leakage: We use a digitally calibrated reference ear to measure sound leakage and noise cancelling features, as well as a subjective test.
- Comfort: We assess the ergonomics of all the headphones on test, rating how comfortable the ear buds or pads are, as well as the headband, where applicable.
- Stress test: Headphones are fragile, so we stress test every set to help ensure you pick a set that will stand the test of time.
- Brand reliability: Our annual survey of thousands of headphone owners enables us to rate and rank each brand for reliability, so you can be sure your headphones will go the distance.
We’ll never rate a product as a Best Buy if our data shows that it’s from an unreliable brand – no matter how well it does in our lab assessment. Only brands that receive a three star or above reliability rating, based on our annual survey of headphones owners, are eligible.
Headphone reviews you can trust
Models from the biggest headphone brands on the market, such as Sony and Bose, go head to head with specialist audio brands, including Grado and Sennheiser, in the Which? test lab. We've found that even the most popular brands slip up every now and again.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
