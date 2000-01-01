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Television reviews
Our television reviews are based on our own independent tests. We test harder in the lab so you can choose the right television when you shop.
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1 to 20 of 66 television reviews
- £499View retailers£20.80 to run per year36out of 269 products for running cost
- £949View retailers
pros
cons£24.62 to run per year110out of 269 products for running cost
- £749View retailers
pros
cons£21.38 to run per year43out of 269 products for running cost
LG
65QNED80A6A£698.98View retailers£698.98View retailers
pros
cons£30.69 to run per year200out of 269 products for running cost
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LG
55QNED80A6A£472.05View retailers£472.05View retailers
pros
cons£19.88 to run per year26out of 269 products for running cost
- £399View retailers
pros
cons£19.52 to run per year19out of 269 products for running cost
- £349View retailers
pros
cons£20.96 to run per year39out of 269 products for running cost
- £649View retailers
pros
cons£44.25 to run per year263out of 269 products for running cost
- £1,299View retailers
pros
cons£40.68 to run per year253out of 269 products for running cost
- £409View retailers
pros
cons£41.33 to run per year254out of 269 products for running cost
- £299View retailers
pros
cons£30.89 to run per year203out of 269 products for running cost
- £269View retailers
pros
cons£28.36 to run per year175out of 269 products for running cost
- £229View retailers
pros
cons£23.32 to run per year79out of 269 products for running cost
- £699View retailers
pros
cons£20.07 to run per year28out of 269 products for running cost
- £599View retailers
pros
cons£17.55 to run per year9out of 269 products for running cost
- £1,049View retailers
pros
cons£40.04 to run per year252out of 269 products for running cost
- £849View retailers
pros
cons£30.33 to run per year192out of 269 products for running cost
- £749View retailers
pros
cons£20.07 to run per year28out of 269 products for running cost
- £699View retailers
pros
cons£17.55 to run per year9out of 269 products for running cost
- £699View retailers
pros
cons£30.60 to run per year197out of 269 products for running cost