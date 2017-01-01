FAQs Find answers to your Which? questions, from how to log in, to changing your details

Find answers to your Which? questions, from how to log in, to changing your details

How do I log in?

Click 'Log in' in the upper-right corner of the screen. On the screen that appears, type in your username, followed by your password.



If you are logging in from your home computer, you can tick the ‘Remember me on this computer until I log out’ box. This will save you having to go through the steps to log in each time you visit.



Once you’re done, press the red log in button.

What should I do if I can’t log in?

If you’re having difficulties logging into which.co.uk, on the log in page, simply click on ‘I’ve forgotten my username and password’ and follow the instructions from there.



If you’re having problems with your username, it's either your email address, your membership number (eg M123456789) or something you have chosen previously. The username is not case sensitive. A common mistake is using the letter O instead of 0 and vice versa.



If it’s your password you’ve forgotten, it will be between 6-20 characters, and can include lower or upper case letters a-z, numbers 0-9 and the following characters !"£$%^&*()_+=- . Your password is case sensitive, so check your caps lock.

What details can I access online?

You can view your membership number, name, delivery address, username and screen name in the 'My Account' section of which.co.uk. You will need to be logged in to access this.

What details can I change online?

You can change your name, delivery address, phone number, email address, username, screen name and password via the 'My account' section of which.co.uk (again, you’ll need to be logged in).

How much do I pay, and how often?

In some cases you can see how much and how often you pay online. Log in to the 'My Account' section and click on ‘Manage my payments’. If the page says that you can’t update your payments online, call us on 01992 822 814 and we can tell you about your payment plan and you can update your payment details.

Can I cancel my subscription online?

No, at the moment you can’t cancel online, so you will need to contact us. Give us a call on 01992 822800 between 8.30am and 6pm on Monday to Friday and 9am and 1pm on Saturdays, and we will sort it for you. Please make sure you have your membership details to hand when you call us.

If I enter my email address to update my username does this sign me up to emails?

Yes. We send a weekly email newsletter to all our members. But we respect your personal information and will not share this with any third parties. You can also unsubscribe from any of our emails – see below.

How do I unsubscribe from emails?

Each email we send includes an unsubscribe link at the bottom. Clicking this will update our records and we will no longer send you email newsletters.

How do I get a VAT invoice?

Please contact us and we can compile an annual VAT invoice for you at the financial year end.

How can I see the Which? guides and magazines online?

You can find our advice guides and previous Which? magazines in your 'My Account' section – just click on Which? magazine archive or Which? guides in the left-hand menu bar.

You can read the guides on the screen or download them as a PDF to save, print and read whenever you want. The magazine archive includes all the Which? magazines from January 2013 and our weekly 7-in-7 digest, featuring the best stories from which.co.uk over the past week.

Why has the search returned results that I wasn’t expecting to get?

The search tool on which.co.uk will find the most relevant results to match your entry. If there aren't any matching results for your search term, it may mean that we don’t have any information on that area, so the closest matches will be displayed.

The filter search in the left-hand panel will allow you to search by topic area. If your search returns too many results, try adding quotation marks – eg ‘child car seats’. This should refine your search to just that term.



Can anyone access which.co.uk?

Anyone can browse the free areas of the site, which include:

Which? advice

Which? reviews (excluding in-depth reviews, test results, Best Buys and Don’t Buys)

Our consumer advice, including Consumer Rights, Elderly Care, Birth Choices and Which? University

Our campaigns and policy content

Which? Conversation, our online consumer debate forum

Information only available to Which? members is clearly labelled with an 'S' in a red circle. To access this content, click on the red log in button in the top right hand corner of the page and enter your username and password. The content will then be displayed automatically.

If you're not a subscriber, you can sign up to which.co.uk for immediate access to all online content.