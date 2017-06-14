Best children's bank accounts

Children can open a current account from as young as age 11. We've rated the best bank accounts for kids and teens in this table.

Best bank accounts for children and teenagers

Which? Money experts have calculated the product score of each bank account based on the features we think are most important, including credit interest (weighted on tiered balances up to £2,500), debit or cash card available, option to set-up standing orders/direct debits and incentives.

The table is split into two categories: minimum age 11 and minimum age 16. Make sure to take a look at our reviews of children's savings accounts as well.

BANK ACCOUNTS FOR CHILDREN AND TEENAGERS Provider Age bands (years) Credit interest rate Direct debits and standing orders Cash card Debit card Cheque book Product score Minimum age 11 years Nationwide BS FlexOne a 11 to 17 1% Yes Yes Yes No 80% Santander 123 Mini Current 11 to 18 3% b Yes Yes Yes No 78% TSB Under 19s Account 11 to 15 2.5%c Yes Yes Yes No 71% Bank of Scotland Under 19s Account 11 to 15 1.5% d Yes Yes Yes No 64% Halifax Expresscash 11 to 17 1.5% d Yes Yes Yes No 64% Lloyds Bank Under 19s Account 11 to 15 1.5% d Yes Yes Yes No 64% NatWest Adapt e 11 to 18 1% No No Yes No 63% Royal Bank of Scotland Revolve e 11 to 18 0.55% No No Yes No 57% Danske Bank Discovery 11 to 17 0% Yes Yes Yes No 44% HSBC MyAccount f 11 to 17 0% Yes Yes Yes Yes g 44% Barclays BarclaysPlus h 11 to 15 0.25 - 0.75% See i Yes Yes No 43% Ulster Bank (NI) Adapt 11 to 18 0% No No Yes No 28% Minimum age 16 up to 19 years TSB Under 19s Account 16 to 18 2.5% c Yes Yes Yes Yes 93% Bank of Scotland Under 19s Account j 16 to 18 1.5% d Yes Yes Yes Yes 87% Lloyds Bank Under 19s Account j 16 to 18 1.5% d Yes Yes Yes Yes 87% Clydesdale Bank Current Account Plus 16 to 17 0% Yes Yes Yes Yes 50% Yorkshire Bank Current Account Plus 16 to 17 0% Yes Yes Yes Yes 50% Barclays Young Persons Account 16 to 19 0% Yes Yes Yes Yes 44% Table notes:

Rates correct at March 2017



a FlexOne holders can open a FlexOne regular saver paying 3.50% on regular deposits of £1-£100 per month up to age 23

b Interest paid on balances from £300 to £2,000 only

c 0.1% paid on balances above £2,500.

d No interest is paid on any amount over £2,500

e Discounts at top retailers and discounted railcard

f As part of a package with MySavings which can be opened by a child from the age of 7

g On request from age 16

h Tied to another product with Barclays

i Direct debits and standing orders into account only

j For over 17s - Save £36 on AA driving lessons and receive a free ‘Pass Your Test’ CD-ROM worth £19.99. After passing your test save a further £20 off Pass Plus