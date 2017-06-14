Best children's bank accounts
By Chiara Cavaglieri
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Best children's bank accounts
Children can open a current account from as young as age 11. We've rated the best bank accounts for kids and teens in this table.
Best bank accounts for children and teenagers
Which? Money experts have calculated the product score of each bank account based on the features we think are most important, including credit interest (weighted on tiered balances up to £2,500), debit or cash card available, option to set-up standing orders/direct debits and incentives.
The table is split into two categories: minimum age 11 and minimum age 16. Make sure to take a look at our reviews of children's savings accounts as well.
|BANK ACCOUNTS FOR CHILDREN AND TEENAGERS
|Provider
|Age bands (years)
|Credit interest rate
|Direct debits and standing orders
|Cash card
|Debit card
|Cheque book
|Product score
|Minimum age 11 years
|Nationwide BS FlexOne a
|11 to 17
|1%
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|80%
|Santander 123 Mini Current
|11 to 18
|3% b
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|78%
|TSB Under 19s Account
|11 to 15
|2.5%c
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|71%
|Bank of Scotland Under 19s Account
|11 to 15
|1.5% d
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|64%
|Halifax Expresscash
|11 to 17
|1.5% d
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|64%
|Lloyds Bank Under 19s Account
|11 to 15
|1.5% d
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|64%
|NatWest Adapt e
|11 to 18
|1%
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|63%
|Royal Bank of Scotland Revolve e
|11 to 18
|0.55%
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|57%
|Danske Bank Discovery
|11 to 17
|0%
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|44%
|HSBC MyAccount f
|11 to 17
|0%
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes g
|44%
|Barclays BarclaysPlus h
|11 to 15
|0.25 - 0.75%
|See i
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|43%
|Ulster Bank (NI) Adapt
|11 to 18
|0%
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|28%
|Minimum age 16 up to 19 years
|TSB Under 19s Account
|16 to 18
|2.5% c
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|93%
|Bank of Scotland Under 19s Account j
|16 to 18
|1.5% d
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|87%
|Lloyds Bank Under 19s Account j
|16 to 18
|1.5% d
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|87%
|Clydesdale Bank Current Account Plus
|16 to 17
|0%
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|50%
|Yorkshire Bank Current Account Plus
|16 to 17
|0%
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|50%
|Barclays Young Persons Account
|16 to 19
|0%
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|44%
Rates correct at March 2017
a FlexOne holders can open a FlexOne regular saver paying 3.50% on regular deposits of £1-£100 per month up to age 23
b Interest paid on balances from £300 to £2,000 only
c 0.1% paid on balances above £2,500.
d No interest is paid on any amount over £2,500
e Discounts at top retailers and discounted railcard
f As part of a package with MySavings which can be opened by a child from the age of 7
g On request from age 16
h Tied to another product with Barclays
i Direct debits and standing orders into account only
j For over 17s - Save £36 on AA driving lessons and receive a free ‘Pass Your Test’ CD-ROM worth £19.99. After passing your test save a further £20 off Pass Plus
- Last updated: March 2017
- Updated by: Chiara Cavaglieri