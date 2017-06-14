[MUSIC]

There's more than one version of your credit report.

That's because not all lenders share data with all three major agencies,

Callcredit, Equifax and Experian.

So it's worth checking your report from each one.

The most recent information on your report is the most important.





Account data stays in your report for up to six years,

but an old

mispayment is unlikely to scupper your chances at getting credit

as lenders are most interested in your current financial circumstances.

Regularly checking your report is a great idea,

it can help you to spot if someone has made a fraudulent application in your name

or if they're any mistakes that might reduce your chances of getting

the best credit deals.





For more information visit which.co.uk/credit report

