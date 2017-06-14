Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Buying a home

Estate agents: registering and your rights

By Joe Elvin

Article 4 of 13

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Estate agents: registering and your rights

Find out how to decide which estate agents to register with, plus how to ensure you're the first person they call when your dream home hits the market.

When a seller puts their house on the market, the estate agent will often inform registered buyers before they get round to uploading the details to the web. 

In this video, we ask estate agents how people can ensure they're the first to hear when a new property hits the market.  

 

Please enable JavaScript to access this content.

Video transcript

An agent like most human beings will want to do business with people he or she like. It's that simple. As an agent we know that the people that regularly get in contact with us, they're the ones that are on the forefront of our minds. Everyone will get contacted about property but it's very hard sometimes when it's so busy, we're getting so many inquiries to get to everybody. Estate agency is changing. There is Internet estate agents available now, but i don't think that the industry is ever going to change. People like to deal with people. Get yourself into the local area, introduce yourself to the local estate agent.

If you are an agent, you'd be much happier going out showing somebody a property who you know you will have a bit of a laugh and a giggle with and who are nice and interesting than going out with someone who's going to want to bash you over the head and be rude to you the whole time.

Go in, sit yourself down, tell them what you are looking for, tell them how much you're looking up to, show them your agreement in principle, give them as many forms of communication as you can, and tell them that you'll view a your house within 24 hours. This will put you in the front of the queue. I've seen the people build their rapport by almost making notes about the agent, what the agent's shown them, what the agent may have told him about their own personal life, and then phoning him up once a week. How was football last week? See your team didn't do very well. I've been looking to buy another property myself, and I'm on at the agents and I'm saying, I'm giving them encouragement and I'm saying, I know you are going to find me something. Please keep me in mind, I maybe call them just before the weekend, just after the weekend and just to say or send him an email, 'Is there anything coming up for me?' If somebody is going to email and say, yeah, I'll happily view that house, you're not building any rapport. Build a rapport with your agent and enjoy the process.
  • Having a 'mortgage decision in principle' can make you a more attractive buyer when you make an offer on a property. You can speak to Which? Mortgage Advisers for impartial advice by calling 0808 252 7987.

Registering with estate agents

Take a walk down the local high street and look in estate agents' windows, and you may notice that some firms specialise in particular types of property, or lean towards the budget or luxury end of the market.

You'll soon get a feel for the agents most likely to sell properties that match your criteria. Then, if possible, go in and register in person – being able to put a face to a name can work wonders. If you can't register in person, try to do it over the phone rather than online as you're more likely to build up a rapport and give the agent an accurate idea of the type of property you're hoping to buy.

Once you've registered, it's a good idea to maintain regular contact so that you're top of the estate agent's mind when new properties hit the market. And don’t restrict yourself to one agent: the more companies you register with, the more likely you are to be called when your dream home goes up for sale.

Checklist: buying a house through an estate agent

Estate agents don't always have the best reputation. However, the 2015 Which? property survey found that, actually, only one in six people were dissatisfied with the service they received from their estate agent. Given that you're almost certain to deal with estate agents when you're moving house, it makes sense to try to ensure the process runs as smoothly as possible.

Our printable checklist will help you get estate agents on your side as a buyer. It also lists the questions you should ask about properties you're interested in viewing or making an offer on.

Estate agents and your rights as a buyer

An estate agent's job is to sell properties. They make their living from the commission they charge the seller (estate agents' fees are usually 1-2%), so their duty is to the seller, not you.

Legislation is weighted in favour of protecting the seller against dishonest practice. As the buyer, you have a limited amount of protection. 

It’s your legal right that estate agents:

  • Don’t invent offers in order to force the price up
  • Must use clear contract terms
  • Must pass on your offer promptly – they can’t hold it back simply because you don’t want to use their other facilities, such as arranging a mortgage
  • Must reveal any financial interest they have in the property that you’re looking at
  • Must answer direct questions accurately and reveal defects in the property that could be expected to affect a buyer's decision. If you’re given false information, you might have a claim against the agent under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations (CPRs).

If you suspect that an agent has acted in breach of these regulations, you should contact the local authority’s trading standards department.

To avoid disputes over whether things have or haven't been verbally agreed, it's a good idea to record details of any conversations you have, including who you spoke to, on what date and what was said. 

All estate agents have to be members of an ombudsman scheme that handles complaints, so check whether an agent is a member of one of these two:

Find out more: visit our guide on how to sell a house for information on dealing with estate agents when you're selling.

Case study: first-time buyers experience pressure tactics 

In this video, first-time buyers Lydia and Amanda share their experiences of viewing flats and explain the underhand tactics they experienced during one viewing.

 

Please enable JavaScript to access this content.

Video transcript

We went to see a property, we went to second view of a property, and on the second viewing, it was quite different to the first. On the first view we went to see it at night, so it was quite dark. It was in the winter as well so it was really dark. Went into the garden, and there was like a puddle, and been told it was something about a dishwasher, and it will be fixed in a week.

When we went back the second time, we could see the extent of the damage in the light, and the previous, the first few who we'd known, so the stage was really trying to pressure me into putting an offer in.

Yeah, they generally say we've
already had a lot of interest, we've already had several people putting offers, and they put pressure on you.

So we felt, we like this place we don't want to miss out, so we've got to put in an offer, which we did, just to kind of secure it. We went back again and found all of this damage that had been going on for years, and would cost thousands of pounds to repair that they tried to brush over as just a broken washing machine.

It was clearly a lot worse than that. And that is something that you have to be careful of it. Don't be pressured into putting offers into something while making any movements onto something because of an estate agent, because they're trying to make their sale. It's your money at the end of the day.
  • Last updated: December 2016
  • Updated by: Joe Elvin
SHARE THIS PAGE

You may also be interested in

Buying a new-build home

previous

Finding the best places to live

next

House-viewing checklist

More for first-time buyers

All advice for first-time buyers

You may also be interested in

Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.

Which? Limited (registered in England and Wales number 00677665) is an Introducer Appointed Representative of Which? Financial Services Limited (registered in England and Wales number 07239342). Which? Financial Services Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 527029). Which? Mortgage Advisers and Which? Money Compare are trading names of Which? Financial Services Limited. Registered office: 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017