Video transcript

An agent like most human beings will want to do business with people he or she like. It's that simple. As an agent we know that the people that regularly get in contact with us, they're the ones that are on the forefront of our minds. Everyone will get contacted about property but it's very hard sometimes when it's so busy, we're getting so many inquiries to get to everybody. Estate agency is changing. There is Internet estate agents available now, but i don't think that the industry is ever going to change. People like to deal with people. Get yourself into the local area, introduce yourself to the local estate agent.



If you are an agent, you'd be much happier going out showing somebody a property who you know you will have a bit of a laugh and a giggle with and who are nice and interesting than going out with someone who's going to want to bash you over the head and be rude to you the whole time.



Go in, sit yourself down, tell them what you are looking for, tell them how much you're looking up to, show them your agreement in principle, give them as many forms of communication as you can, and tell them that you'll view a your house within 24 hours. This will put you in the front of the queue. I've seen the people build their rapport by almost making notes about the agent, what the agent's shown them, what the agent may have told him about their own personal life, and then phoning him up once a week. How was football last week? See your team didn't do very well. I've been looking to buy another property myself, and I'm on at the agents and I'm saying, I'm giving them encouragement and I'm saying, I know you are going to find me something. Please keep me in mind, I maybe call them just before the weekend, just after the weekend and just to say or send him an email, 'Is there anything coming up for me?' If somebody is going to email and say, yeah, I'll happily view that house, you're not building any rapport. Build a rapport with your agent and enjoy the process.



