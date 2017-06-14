Making an offer on a house or flat

When you make an offer on a property, it's more likely to be accepted if it's based on your knowledge of the seller and the local market, as well as the house itself.

While a bit of haggling is often to be expected, don't offer so little that you enter a lengthy negotiation process, as you might lose the property altogether if someone else makes a higher bid.

If there have been other offers on the property, the estate agent can't legally tell you how much they were for, but they may indicate whether they were close to the asking price, which will also help to inform your own offer.

How to compare properties and calculate a suitable offer

In order to work out what would be a sensible offer for a property, make sure you compare multiple properties in the neighbourhood.

It's worth writing down the vital statistics for each property you visit – dimensions, condition, number of rooms, etc – in order to get an idea of whether its asking price represents good value.

Our checklist details each of the factors to take into consideration when assessing the value of a property, making it easy to compare each home you view.

When to make an offer below the asking price

The asking price does not always reflect a property's value. Be proactive and research the local market to get an accurate picture of what the property should really cost.

Common reasons for offering less than the asking price include:

A similar property recently sold at a lower price and the market hasn’t changed

There are some repairs or improvements that would need to be carried out for you to be happy in the property

The seller has a motive to complete the deal as soon as possible – for example, if they need to move quickly due to pregnancy or a job

The property has been on the market for a while and no one else has made an offer recently.

It's worth bearing in mind that many people find selling their home emotional and you risk insulting or upsetting them if you go in too low. Before putting in that cheeky offer, think carefully about whether the saving is worth risking losing your dream home over – and whether you're being fair.

When to offer the asking price (or more)

If the property ticks all the boxes on your ‘needs and wishes’ list and isn't overpriced, it may be worth offering the asking price straight away – especially if you don’t intend to move again for several years.

Those competing with lots of other bidders might even want to consider putting in an offer above the asking price, especially if you’re likely to be waiting a while for another property of that type to come o??n the market.

Our 2015 property survey found that a third of those who paid over the asking price did so due to competition from other buyers. In fact, in a thriving property market where bidding wars are common, it's more than likely you'll have to bid above the asking price to land the home you want, so make sure you factor this into your budget.

How to make an offer on a property

When it’s time to make your offer, your research into the value of the property, understanding of the seller’s circumstances and being clear about your own position (especially if you're chain-free or are a cash buyer) are all invaluable.

You can make your offer to the agent either over the phone or in person at their offices. Either way, it's worth also putting your offer in writing and, if it's accepted, agreeing a provisional timescale to work towards for completing the purchase.

Make it clear that the price you're offering is subject to a survey and getting a mortgage, so that after your offer is accepted there's still the opportunity to revise the amount you pay. You should also state that it's subject to the property being taken off the market and not being shown to anyone else, as this will decrease the likelihood of you being gazumped.

Expert case study: how I decided how much to offer

