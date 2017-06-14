The cost of selling a house

From estate agent fees to EPCs, learn about some of the key costs you'll need to budget for when selling your home.

When we surveyed almost 2,000 recent home movers in 2015, more than a quarter of them told us that moving house cost more than they'd expected. Use our list of house-selling costs below to prepare yourself as well as possible.

How much does it cost to sell a house?

These are the main services you'll have to pay for. Scroll down to find out more about each cost.

Average costs of selling a house Type of cost How much? Estate agent fee 1.3% of selling price Conveyancing fee £500 - £1,500 (more if you're buying a property too) EPC £50 - £120 Removals £400 - £1,200

Estate agent fees

Although it is possible to go it alone and sell your home privately, most people choose to use the services of an estate agent. Charges vary between agents and will differ depending on the kind of contract you have, but the average high-street estate agent fee is currently around 1.3% inc VAT. Visit our guide to estate agent fees to find out more.

Online estate agents are usually much cheaper than high-street agents, normally charging fixed fees of between £400 and £1,000. Some online agents will offer a full level of service, but with others you might just pay for the advertising, meaning you'll conduct viewings and even negotiations yourself. To understand the pros and cons and how it all works, check out our guide to online estate agents.

Energy performance certificates (EPCs)

Anyone selling a home has to provide potential buyers with an energy performance certificate (EPC) for the property. An EPC gives information about the energy efficiency of a property from A to G - A being the most efficient, G the least efficient.

EPCs are conducted by accredited domestic energy assessors. You can arrange for an EPC to be done through your estate agent, although you can usually get it done more cheaply if you arrange one independently. You can expect to pay somewhere between £50 and £120 for an EPC - but they're valid for 10 years, so if you bought your home less than a decade ago you may be able to use the existing one and save yourself some cash.

Conveyancing fees

You'll need to hire a solicitor or licensed conveyancer to deal with the legal aspects of selling your property. They'll either charge you a flat fee or a percentage of the value of the property.

You can expect to pay anywhere between £500 and £1,500 for sales conveyancing, depending on how complex the transaction is. If you’re also buying a property, the same solicitor can usually deal with that transaction as well, in which case you can negotiate fees accordingly.

Hiring a removals company

Unless you live in a very small property, it's worth hiring a professional removals company to help you move.

You can expect to pay between £400 and £1,200 depending on the size of your property.

Get quotes from a few removals companies before hiring one. See our guide on choosing the best removals company to ensure you use a firm you can trust.